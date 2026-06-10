Breakthrough in Asia's longest tunnel links Kashmir and Ladakh all year round

The ₹6,800-crore Zojila Tunnel, Asia's longest tunnel connecting Kashmir and Ladakh, on Tuesday achieved the final breakthrough in the last 2.5 metres of the 13km high-altitude infrastructure project that cuts through the Himalayas.

The tunnel will not only provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh but also a strategic advantage in a sensitive frontier region bordered by nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan.

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The breakthrough marked the completion of the excavation phase of what is being described as Asia’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel. The 13.153km-long tunnel is expected to cut travel time between Sonamarg in Kashmir and Minimarg in Kargil — separated by 31km — from two hours to just 30 minutes and save thousands of crores in expenditure every year.

The perilous pass, located at 11,500 feet, has long claimed lives, especially the Captain Morh stretch. Seven people were killed and several others injured in a massive avalanche that swept the pass in March this year, burying several vehicles beneath tonnes of snow. For generations, Ladakhis have endured severe winter isolation, cut off from the rest of the world for nearly half of every year. Once the Zojila Tunnel is officially thrown open to the public in February 2028, the treacherous Srinagar-Leh road will cease to exist.

The last-lap breakthrough was achieved after Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the blast remotely at a site near the East Portal of the tunnel in Minimarg. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah were also present during the event.

An official spokesperson called it a historic day in India's infrastructure development. It is being developed at a cost of approximately ₹6,800 crore at elevations ranging from 2,900 to 3,310 metres and marks a remarkable example of Indian engineering capability in one of the world's most challenging terrains, he said.

“Despite heavy snowfall, extreme weather and complex geological conditions, Indian engineers and workers have turned this challenging vision into reality,” he said.

Gadkari congratulated the engineers, workers, consultants, contractors, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and other stakeholders associated with the project.

"The Zojila Tunnel is not merely a tunnel; it is a gateway to development. Once completed, travel time between Sonamarg and Minimarg will be reduced from nearly two hours to just 30 minutes. This will save both time and fuel, reduce accidents and avalanche risks and provide fresh momentum to tourism and trade in the region. Access to border areas will become stronger and more reliable," the minister said.