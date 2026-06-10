Congress elbowed out of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls after nominee rejection

The nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh was rejected on Tuesday on a complaint that she had concealed information about a criminal case.

The polls, scheduled for June 18, have been marred by controversy with the BJP fielding candidates for all three vacant seats. The Congress, which has an effective strength of 62 out of 230 MLAs in the Assembly, was entitled to one seat.

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Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, communications head Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders staged a dharna outside the Election Commission’s office here for half an hour until the EC gave them a letter confirming their appointment at 12 on Wednesday.

“Rejecting Smt. Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC,” Venugopal posted on X.

“They stooped so low as to reject her nomination when they realised that their dirty tricks to compromise our INC MLAs is going to fail. This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori — one way or another,” he added. “We will not take this daylight robbery of democracy lying down, and will fight this legally as well as politically on the streets tooth-and-nail.”

Earlier in the day, fearing a poaching attempt by the BJP, the Congress shifted 35 MLAs and their kin on a chartered aircraft to Bengaluru. The remainder gathered at Bhopal airport to catch flights to Bengaluru.

Natarajan’s nomination was scrutinised following a complaint by BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari, who alleged that she hid details of a complaint lodged against her in Hyderabad last year. The complaint is linked to an earlier case lodged against Congress leader Kumbam Shivakumar Reddy.

Congress MP and lawyer Vivek Tankha said: “No criminal case has been registered. Only a notice has been received, stating why proceedings for a compensation of ₹10 crore should not be initiated against her and other people. She responded to the notice saying that she had nothing to do with the case. There is no FIR, then what is there for her to disclose in her nomination?”

“I know that normally an election petition is filed (in the respective high court for poll disputes), but in these special circumstances I would advise my party to move the Supreme Court and expose these people because if nominations are rejected in this manner then democracy will be murdered,” he added.

While the Congress brass in the state were stuck at the airport, MLA Vikrant Bhuria and a few others managed to reach the Assembly just after Natarajan’s nomination was rejected.

“Democracy’s violation in MP will be fought at every level. Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s victory seemed assured, BJP has started its dirty game. If the Congress candidate’s form is cancelled, it will be war,” Bhuria wrote on X.

The BJP had initially fielded its national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal for the polls. Later, it fielded Mahesh Kewat, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Fishermen Welfare Board, as well.

“The returning officer’s order is clear…. Let them (Congress MLAs) have fun (in Bengaluru),” BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Natarajan was fielded for the seat held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who vacated it after the completion of his second term.