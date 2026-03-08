Santner vows to break Indian hearts as Kiwis take on home team in T20 WC final

Mitchell Santner seemed to echo Pat Cummins's famous words two years ago ahead of Sunday's final.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent.” Cummins

had said on the eve of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

As luck would have it, the crowd did fall silent as Australia won the famous duel at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

Santner spoke on similar lines on Saturday. "I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," the New Zealand captain said. "I wouldn't mind winning a trophy.

"But yeah, if you look at this group and the groups that have been in the past, we are pretty consistent in our thoughts. Because we try not to get overawed by the situation or opponents. We just go out there and do our thing as a unit," Santner said.

Suryakumar Yadav didn't shy away from taking a dig at his opponent.

"Everyone is coming and toeing the same line... tell them to say something new now," Surya said. "But yeah, the mood in the camp is very relaxed, very happy obviously. It's a special feeling and everyone is very excited for it."

Santner tried to portray a positive mood in their camp.

"It's been no different this time. And again, it's going to be obviously a challenge where everyone knows we're probably not the favourites. But we don't mind. We know we can... if we do our little things well and put in a strong team performance, then hopefully lift the trophy. But yeah, I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once."

The New Zealand captain acknowledged the pressure element in a final.

"It's easy to say it's just another game, but everyone knows it's probably not. But I think the way you go about it has to be the same," Santner said. "Whether it's your preparation, what it looks like on the day, leading up to the game. And it always comes down to a couple of moments.

"Especially in T20 cricket, where if you can, squeeze the opposition or take the advantage through... I think we saw the other night too. And I don't know. It always comes down to fielding at some stage."

Surya said the pressure factor helps the team to perform.

"Of course, there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach, but as I always say, where there is no pressure, there is no fun. I am also very excited and all the boys and support staff, everyone...We just want to keep everything very simple. We have been trying to do a lot of good things, trying to continue the same things. Six years has been a very long journey for me."