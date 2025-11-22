India hit back late as South Africa finish Day 1 on 247/6 in tense Guwahati Test

India clawed their way back into the contest on the opening day of the second Test in Guwahati, taking four wickets in the final session to leave South Africa on 247 for 6 at stumps.

On a slow-scoring day, the visitors built two partnerships of more than 80 runs, but India’s late strikes ensured the match stayed level after South Africa had controlled large parts of the day.

South Africa chose to bat first after Temba Bavuma won the toss, with India once again losing the flip under new captain Rishabh Pant.

The hosts made two changes to the XI, bringing back Nitish Kumar Reddy and B. Sai Sudharsan, while South Africa replaced Corbin Bosch with spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

Pant led India for the first time in Tests, standing in for Shubman Gill, who missed out due to a neck injury suffered in Kolkata.

The visitors made a steady start through their openers, but India broke through at an important moment when Jasprit Bumrah removed Aiden Markram in the last over before lunch.

Kuldeep Yadav struck immediately after the interval, dismissing Ryan Rickelton to give India a second wicket early in the afternoon.

Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs then steadied South Africa, adding more than 80 for the third wicket.

Their partnership slowed the game down and kept India at bay for much of the second session. Even after Bavuma fell, Stubbs continued to hold the innings together as South Africa moved into a strong position.

India’s effort with the second new ball shifted the momentum. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Bavuma, Kuldeep removed Stubbs soon after, and the pressure built quickly.

Mohammed Siraj added a wicket late in the day as India finished the session strongly, taking four wickets in the final hours to drag the match back to an even position.

At stumps, South Africa were 247 for 6.

India will look for quick wickets on the second morning to prevent South Africa from crossing 300, while the focus will soon shift to India’s batting group, who will want a much stronger showing than their failed chase of 124 in Kolkata.