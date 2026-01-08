MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 January 2026

Jacob Duffy set for T20 World Cup debut as New Zealand name Santner-led squad 2026

Second-ranked T20I bowler Duffy headlines New Zealand’s pace attack alongside Ferguson and Henry while Santner leads a balanced squad with strong spin depth and multiple all-round options

Our Bureau Published 08.01.26, 08:05 AM
Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy Getty Images

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is set for his T20 World Cup debut after being picked in the 15-member squad to be led by Mitchell Santner.

The 31-year-old, currently the second-ranked bowler in T20Is, was in red-hot form across formats in 2025 with 81 international wickets from 36 matches, breaking Richard Hadlee’s 40-year record of 79.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne are the quicks in the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup squad alongside all-rounder Jimmy Ne­esham. Both Ferguson and He­nry may take a brief paternity leave during the tournament beginning on February 7, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Kyle Jamieson will travel with the squad as the fast-bowling reserve.

Apart from Santner, New Zealand will have four other spin options in specialist Ish Sodhi and all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert are the specialist batters.

“We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different,” head coach Rob Walter said.

Rathour’s SL role

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is likely to work in a similar capacity for Sri Lanka leading into the World Cup.

Former national selector Rathour, who worked with the Indian team till 2024
and is currently assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals, may join the Sri Lankan team next week.

Written with Reuters inputs

RELATED TOPICS

T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

15 or 19? The age conundrum: Election Commission at Amartya Sen door with SIR notice

Amartya Sen’s cousin, Shantabhanu Sen, received the notice on behalf of the economist, who is abroad. 'I received the notice on behalf of my cousin, Amartya Sen. He has cast his vote many times. I think it has been sent to harass him,' Shantabhanu Sen said
Himanta Biswa Sarma. 
Quote left Quote right

Help the BJP-led govt win in the upcoming elections, you will get daal, sugar and salt at your home

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT