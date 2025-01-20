MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Ranji Trophy squad for match against Jammu and Kashmir

The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues

PTI Published 20.01.25, 04:42 PM
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. PTI picture.

India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, were on Monday named in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. starting Januray 23 at MCA-BKC Ground here.

The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit had confirmed his participation for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

Of late there have been questions over Rohit's form in the longest format after his forgettable outing in his last eight Tests, including against New Zealand at home and against Australia Down Under.

The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues.

