After BCCI diktat, star Indian cricketers to light up Ranji Trophy. Here's how they performed last time

1 9 Rohit Sharma/ File

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma: Skipper leads from the front

The India captain has set a powerful example by confirming his participation in Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for January 23 at the MCA-BKC ground. "I will (play)," Rohit stated decisively on Saturday, backing his words with actions by engaging in a meaningful 40-minute session with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came in November 2015, where he showcased his class with a brilliant 113 off 140 balls against Uttar Pradesh in a drawn encounter. His return to domestic cricket marks a significant moment for Mumbai cricket.

The practice session at Wankhede not only demonstrates his commitment to the domestic circuit but also signals his readiness for Mumbai's crucial fixture, setting an example for other international stars.

2 9 Virat Kohli/ File

Virat Kohli: Medical concerns keep star batter away

The former India captain's absence from Delhi's upcoming clash against Saurashtra in Rajkot comes with medical justification. Kohli, now 36, has reported persistent neck pain to the BCCI medical staff, having received an injection on January 8, just three days after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

His last Ranji appearance offers an interesting historical footnote - a November 2012 match against Uttar Pradesh where a young Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the better of him in both innings, dismissing him for 14 and 42.

Despite his limited recent Ranji appearances, Kohli's first-class record remains outstanding: 11,479 runs at an impressive average of 48.23, featuring 37 centuries and 39 fifties across 258 innings, with a career-best score of 254.

3 9 KL Rahul/ File

KL Rahul: Elbow concerns and recovery timeline

Karnataka will miss their star batter in their home fixture against Punjab in Bengaluru due to an elbow condition that has required medical attention. Rahul has maintained open communication with the BCCI medical staff, who are actively monitoring his condition.

There's optimism surrounding his potential return for Karnataka's final league match of the season against Haryana, commencing January 30.

His last Ranji appearance reflects the challenges of domestic cricket - a disappointing outing in March 2020's semifinal against Bengal, where scores of 26 and 0 contributed to Karnataka's exit from the tournament.

4 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal/ File

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rising star shows commitment

Fresh from his outstanding performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he emerged as India's leading run-scorer with 391 runs across five matches at an impressive average of 43.44, Jaiswal has already communicated his availability to coach Omkar Salvi.

The young opener's dedication was evident as he participated in an open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground on Wednesday morning.

His last Ranji appearance in January 2023, before his successful Test debut against West Indies, resulted in scores of 0 and 14 against Maharashtra in a drawn encounter. His return to the domestic circuit shows a commitment to continued growth despite recent international success.

5 9 Rishabh Pant/ File

Rishabh Pant: The anticipated return

In what promises to be a significant moment in Indian domestic cricket, Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for Delhi's match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting January 23. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma announced this encouraging development on Tuesday.

Pant's last Ranji Trophy appearance dates back to the 2017-2018 season, where he demonstrated his leadership qualities as Delhi's captain.

The championship match against Vidarbha saw him score 21 and 32 in what ended up being a losing cause. Despite the result, his ability to lead the team to the finals showed his capability to handle pressure at a young age.

6 9 Ravindra Jadeja/ File

Ravindra Jadeja: All-round excellence returns

The all-rounder's return to first-class cricket adds another layer of star power to the tournament.

Jadeja's last Ranji appearance in January 2023 for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu was nothing short of spectacular. In a performance that showcased his all-round capabilities, he claimed eight wickets, including a remarkable 7/48 in the second innings.

His batting contributions were equally noteworthy, scoring 25 in the second innings and a total of 40 runs in the match. Despite his impressive individual performance, Saurashtra fell short by 59 runs, highlighting the unpredictable nature of first-class cricket.

7 9 Shubman Gill/ File

Shubman Gill: Punjab's prodigal son returns

The inclusion of Shubman Gill in Punjab's squad for their match against Karnataka has generated considerable excitement in the domestic circuit. The young batting star personally confirmed his availability to the Punjab Cricket Association before being named in the final team.

His return to the Ranji Trophy provides an opportunity for redemption following his last appearance in January 2022. That quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh saw him struggle with scores of 9 and 19.

This upcoming fixture offers Gill a chance to translate his recent international form into domestic success, potentially boosting Punjab's chances in the tournament.

8 9 Sarfaraz Khan/ File

Sarfaraz Khan: Injury halts domestic run machine

Mumbai's batting lineup has suffered a setback with the absence of their prolific run-scorer Sarfaraz Khan. The talented batter is currently recuperating from an injury sustained during practice sessions in Australia.

His most recent Ranji appearance in January 2024 was brief but came in a winning cause for Mumbai. Though he scored just one run before falling to Bihar's Sakibul Gani, his team went on to secure an innings victory.

The timing of his injury is particularly unfortunate given his consistent performances in domestic cricket, and his absence will be keenly felt in the Mumbai batting order.

9 9 Ajit Agarkar/ File

BCCI's new policy: A paradigm shift

The unprecedented participation of international stars in this year's Ranji Trophy is a direct result of the BCCI's groundbreaking new directive. This policy marks a significant shift in how Indian cricket manages its elite players' domestic commitments.

The new guidelines specifically mandate that any player unavailable for domestic duties must secure permission from the national chairman of selectors. This requirement ensures accountability and maintains the importance of domestic cricket in players' careers.

This policy not only enhances the quality and prestige of domestic cricket but also reinforces the Ranji Trophy's position as India's premier first-class competition. The presence of international stars serves to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, potentially benefiting the next generation of Indian cricketers.