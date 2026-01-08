In Kolkata, wind adds chill though minimum climbs to 11.6°; Darjeeling freezes at 1°, Sriniketan shivers at 7°

The feeling of chill persisted in Kolkata though the minimum temperature climbed to 11.6° Celsius early Thursday morning at the Alipore weather station, around 2.3° below the normal.

Though the fog had cleared early, the wind returned to add the chill the rising mercury would have taken away.

“This is the north-westerly wind, a seasonal one. The north-westerly winds add to the chill factor,” said H.R. Biswas, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

Over the next seven to eight days Kolkata will continue to remain cold and chilly with minor differences in the minimum temperature and the dry spell too will continue.

The Darjeeling hills remain under a cold wave with the minimum temperature touching 1° Celsius in the hill town on Thursday morning.

Kolkata and the adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas along with Malda in north Bengal will remain in the grip of moderate fog.

With the fog prevailing, the day temperature in Kolkata could rise slightly before falling again. The chill will remain for at least some more days for now, according to predictions.

The districts of Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will remain covered in dense fog.

Sriniketan in Birbhum remained the coldest in all of south Bengal with the minimum temperature around 7° Celsius.

A low-pressure area has intensified into a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the week. According to the Met office, Bengal is likely to remain unaffected.