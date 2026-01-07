'For now we'll worry about playing ODI series against India': New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand are not letting the T20 World Cup, still a month away, creep into their immediate plans. The focus, batter Daryl Mitchell said on Wednesday, is firmly on the challenge in front of them: facing India’s bowlers in the upcoming white-ball series.

India and New Zealand will meet in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, followed by five T20Is. While India boast senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Mitchell said the Kiwis are clear about where their attention lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We'll look at the T20 World Cup in a month's time. For now we'll worry about playing an ODI series against India, and they've got some pretty good bowlers themselves with the likes of Bumrah and Chakravarthy,” Mitchell told the media during New Zealand Cricket Golf Day organised with TCM Sports here.

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are not part of the ODI squad but will feature in the T20Is. Mitchell stressed that staying present is a core part of the New Zealand setup.

“A really key value for us as the New Zealand credit team is being where out feet are and that means being in the present and what the challenge is at that moment,” he said.

For him, the immediate challenge is also an exciting one. “That's the exciting thing is we got three ODIs against the world-class Indian team in Indian conditions in front of full crowds. So we'll be where our feet are. We'll control the now and we'll look forward to the World Cup in a month.”

The New Zealand batter said his experience in India will help, especially against spin.

“I've been playing international cricket for a little while now and as a part of playing international cricket you have to adapt to different conditions all around the world,” he said. “It's a great challenge when you come into these parts. As a New Zealander, you don't grow up on surfaces like this. So I'll be able to draw on experiences that I've had in the last few years and take on the positives such as the ODI World Cup in 2023.”

Henry Nicholls echoed the sentiment, saying playing India in their own conditions offers strong motivation for younger players, even with the IPL in the background.

“There's not many places around the world they have the same excitement and passion that the fans here do. We've got some fresh guys in the squad as well who haven't experienced it,” Nicholls said. “Anytime we play for New Zealand, there's a lot of pride and we want to compete and play really well. There’s a couple of new faces and for them coming over here and playing against India in their own conditions will be invaluable.”

He added, “I'm sure there'll be an absolute carrot, but again, the interest when you play over here certainly from the fans, but also around the world, that’s what you want to test yourself against is the best team in their own conditions and that sort of the challenge we have in front of us.”

Nicholls said simplicity will be key for the touring party.

“(It can be) overload at times, but as we always talk about in the group, as BlackCaps it’s about is keeping it really simple and guys knowing what their role role is and in doing that as best you can,” he said. “And accepting a bit of the outer noise and actually enjoying it as well. I say there's not many places you play in the world that has the level of interest and excitement as when you play a game in India at these grounds with the fans.”

On the venues, Nicholls admitted there is limited familiarity, with the first two ODIs scheduled in Vadodara and Rajkot.

“Yeah, not too much. I played (in) Indore last time. We're here in the one-day series, so this is quite a high scoring game,” he said. “But anytime you go around the world it's about assessing those conditions and grounds. Especially in India, the grounds sizes and outfield and stuff like that can affect the scores.”