Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock powers India to big win over New Zealand in first T20I

India’s countdown to the T20 World Cup is off to a fine start.

In the opening T20I against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 35-ball 84 and the bowlers’ early strikes helped India to a comprehensive 48-run win and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek, with assists from captain Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls) and Rinku Singh (44 not out off 20 balls) — who was preferred over Shreyas Iyer — powered India to 238/7 after being put into bat. In reply, New Zealand could manage only 190/7.

This New Zealand attack is certainly superior to the one that featured in their victorious ODI campaign preceding this series, yet they had no answer to some breathtaking strokeplay from the Indians, particularly young Abhishek.

Then the visitors began their chase poorly too, losing opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the first two overs with just 1 run on the board. Not Jasprit

Bumrah, but Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya began the proceedings with the new ball, and they did well to remove Conway and Ravindra, respectively.

Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman put up some resistance, while it was also surprising to see the supremely in-form Daryl Mitchell come in at No.6. The equation was almost out of reach for the Black Caps when Mitchell came to the crease.

In all fairness though, the scoreboard pressure got to the New Zealanders, while being jolted early also hurt them. If those weren’t all, India’s trump card Varun Chakravarthy was among wickets again, dismissing the other opener Tim Robinson and a well-

set Chapman.

Earlier, out of the 14 maximums in India’s innings, eight alone came from Abhishek’s bat. Clearing the front leg and a free swing of the arms — that’s the left-hander’s way of operation. On Wednesday, he kept doing so consistently, while also finding the gaps to perfection en route to his five boundaries.

Skipper Surya, too, did well to complement Abhishek in their third-wicket stand of 99, which laid a strong platform for the side.

Thereafter, Rinku’s fireworks vindicated the team management’s faith in him and also gave India the finish they needed.

Axar injury

Vice-captain Axar Patel suffered a left-thumb injury while trying to take a catch off his own bowling. The injury happened on the third ball of his fourth and final over, and the 16th of New Zealand’s run chase, when Mitchell tried to hit him over the top.

With his left thumb bleeding, Axar walked off the field before Abhishek completed the over. It remains to be seen if Axar recovers ahead of Friday’s second T20I in Raipur.