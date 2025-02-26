MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ibrahim Zadran smashes 177 as Afghanistan posts 325/7 against England in Champions Trophy

Zadran notched up his total off 146 deliveries, while Shahidi struck 40 off 67 balls after Afghanistan were left struggling at 37 for 3 in the ninth over

PTI Published 26.02.25, 06:34 PM
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran slammed 177 runs, his highest one-day total, and shared a 103-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi as they scored a massive 325 for 7 against a listless England in their Champions Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Zadran notched up his total off 146 deliveries, while Shahidi struck 40 off 67 balls after Afghanistan were left struggling at 37 for 3 in the ninth over.

Zadran also shared a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31 balls) and a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24 balls) while building the strong total.

England pacer Jofra Archer accounted for the top-order, returning figures of 3/64 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, Shahidi opted to bat first.

England made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 325 for 7 in 50 overs overs (Ibrahim Zadran 177, Hashmatullah Shahidi 40, Azmatullah Omarzai 41, Mohammad Nabi 40; Jofra Archer 3/64, Liam Livingstone 2/28).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

