Dale Steyn lauds Virat Kohli’s ‘mentally young, fresh’ performance after 52nd ODI centur

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI hundred, registered in Sunday’s 17-run win over South Africa in Ranchi, has floored Dale Steyn.

The former South Africa speedster doffed his hat to Kohli, lavishing praise on the former India captain for being “mentally young, fresh” even at the age of 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli has retired from Tests and T20s, but continues to be a difference-maker in the one-day format.

“When you speak to most 37 or 38-year-olds, they say they hate leaving home, their dog, their kids. But he (Virat) is in a place mentally where he’s eager to be out there playing for India. You can see it when he’s running between the wickets, fielding and diving. He’s mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here,” Steyn told JioHotstar on Sunday.

“He’s played over 300 ODIs in 15-16 years, so the experience is inside him. It’s in his body and mind. Even if he arrived here after three days of rain, it wouldn’t have affected his preparation. He’s mentally strong, visualises well, and can see the ball onto the bat. That’s what the best in the world do.

“They back themselves because they’ve been out there so many times. A key thing he said is that he’s excited about playing,” Steyn added.

Kohli has over 14,000 runs in 306 ODIs and averages over 58. His Test and T20I records are no less special, where he averages 46.85 and 48.69, respectively.

On Sunday, after collecting his Player of the Match award, Kohli had spoken about how he still enjoys the game. “I have never been a believer in a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it’s good,” Kohli said.