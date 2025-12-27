MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 December 2025

Alastair Cook sounds alarm on England’s Ashes preparations, downplays India series under Shubman Gill

Cook pointed to the five-Test series against India earlier this year as an example of England misreading their own position

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 27.12.25, 05:07 PM
Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook AP/PTI

Former England captain Alastair Cook has questioned the direction of the England Test team, saying their 2-2 home series draw against a Shubman Gill-led India was against “not a great Indian side” and warning that recent results have hidden deeper problems ahead of the Ashes.

Speaking on the opening day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Cook said England’s early success under the current leadership had created a false sense of progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They started off with a bang, Key, McCullum and Stokes. I think McCullum won his first eight out of 10 games or something the first year. Since then it's gone downhill," Cook said. "This year I think their percentage of win is like just above 30 percent so it's a bit of a downward trend. I like Rob Key, I like McCullum, I like how they think but I do think they've, this last little bit, they have taken our eye off the ball for the bigger series."

Also Read

Cook pointed to the five-Test series against India earlier this year as an example of England misreading their own position. The series ended 2-2, marking Gill’s first assignment as India’s Test captain. Gill led from the front, finishing with 754 runs, including four centuries, but Cook felt the result flattered England.

Citing the series, Cook said, "... they were talking about India, they lost, they drew India and India just got thumped by South Africa. So that Indian side wasn't a great Indian side either. So actually it's a reality, it's just hit this England Test team and now they're going to decide how they want to play with what players afterwards."

England’s concerns have been sharpened by their performance in the Ashes, where they are trailing 0-3. They lost the first Test by eight wickets in Perth, followed by another eight-wicket defeat in Brisbane, and then went down by 82 runs in Adelaide.

As the Boxing Day Test progressed, England were chasing 175 to win the fourth Test on day two in Melbourne.

RELATED TOPICS

Ashes Shubman Gill
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hanuman more powerful than Superman,’ says Chandrababu Naidu at science event

He was appealing to parents, teachers and society to expose children and youth to India’s cultural heritage. What left many scratching their heads was why it was part of a speech at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi has single-handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet or studying the matter

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT