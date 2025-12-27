MCG Test over in two days: England chase 175 to seal first Ashes win Down Under in 15 years

England finally tasted Test success on Australian soil after 15 years, defeating Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday in a match that ended inside two days and raised serious questions for the hosts.

1 6 England's Ben Stokes interacts with fans after the match. (Reuters)

Chasing a modest target of 175, England completed the task late on day two, reaching the total in 32.2 overs.

Ben Stokes’ England trimmed the five-match series deficit to 3–1.

2 6 England's Ben Stokes shakes hands with Australia's Pat Cummins after the match. (Reuters)

The contest was shaped by a treacherous, grass-covered pitch that produced a flurry of wickets.

A total of 20 fell on the opening day, with a further 16 tumbling on the second as the match raced towards a swift conclusion.

England’s successful chase restored some pride in a series that had largely been dominated by Australia.

3 6 England's Joe Root walks onto the field. (Reuters)

Joe Root described the win as a triumph of adaptability and composure in a rapidly unfolding Test.

“Clearly, it was a very fast-forward test match with the surface that we were presented with, but I think we adapted to it as much as we could and exploited it when we had the opportunities,” the former England captain told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

“We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat, and it's why we won the test match,” he added.

England’s batters began the chase aggressively but were tested by a determined Australian bowling attack.

4 6 England's Harry Brook bats against Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP/PTI)

The calm presence of Harry Brook and Jamie Smith in the closing stages proved decisive as England sealed the win and offered their supporters hope of more cheer in the final Test in Sydney.

“We're so lucky with the support that we get. I mean, just look at the amount of people that are here travelled the other side of the world to support this team,” said Joe Root.

“They do it everywhere. We're so lucky to have them, and really pleased that they can enjoy this alongside us,” he added.

Jacob Bethell, playing only his fifth Test and batting at number four, played a crucial role in the chase with 40 from 46 balls.

He said the experience was unforgettable. "It was lovely to come in and make an impact, and, more importantly, an impact to a win," Bethell said, adding that the scale of the occasion was unlike anything he had experienced.

5 6 England's Jacob Bethell in action. (Reuters)

"No, definitely not. I think, what was it? 93,000 yesterday. 92,000 today. It's been pretty special."

While England celebrated, the match outcome placed Cricket Australia under intense scrutiny.

A Test finished inside two days represents a nightmare scenario for administrators, even with the Ashes already secured following three straight victories.

Australia’s performance in Melbourne was widely viewed as dismal, particularly with the bat.

The Australian lineup failed to cope with the conditions, being bowled out in both innings after facing only 79.5 overs across the Test.

It marked the quickest Australia have been dismissed twice in a Test match since 1928, an unwanted first spanning 97 years.

6 6 England's Ben Stokes applauds fans after the match. (Reuters)

The series now moves to Sydney for the fifth and final Test, which begins on January 4, with England seeking late momentum and Australia left to reflect on a bruising outing at the MCG.