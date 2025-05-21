Champions Trophy 2025 most watched edition in history with 368 billion minutes view: ICC

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, achieved 368 billion global viewing minutes, making it the most watched edition of the Champions Trophy in history, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it released broadcast viewership figures.

The viewership is a 19 per cent increase from the 2017 tournament in England and Wales.

The 2025 edition also set a new benchmark with 308 million global viewing minutes per over, the highest ever recorded for any ICC event.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said, “We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership, making it the most-watched edition of the tournament to date. These remarkable numbers reflect the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships.”

The final match in Dubai, where India defeated New Zealand, became the most watched Champions Trophy match to date.

Held on 9 March, the final racked up 65.3 billion live viewing minutes worldwide—an increase of 52.1 per cent over the 2017 final.

The final also secured third place on the list of the most watched ICC matches globally by live viewing time.

In India, it ranked as the third most watched ICC match ever, following the India versus New Zealand semi-final and the final between India and Australia at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Indian coverage of the tournament was expansive, broadcasting across 29 channels in nine languages.

“We are especially grateful for the continued innovation and investment by the JioStar network in India, which delivered live coverage across 29 unique broadcast feeds in nine languages, an effort that played a significant role in reaching new audiences and deepening fan engagement,” Shah said.

India also saw the highest proportion of digital watch time ever recorded for an ICC tournament. The MaxView vertical feed, developed in partnership with the ICC, delivered a more engaging mobile experience for viewers.

Australia also set new records, with viewership increasing by 65 per cent compared to 2017.

Amazon Prime Video, which offered enhanced coverage including a Hindi language feed, reported the highest audience numbers ever for an ICC event shown on its platform.

Shah also said, “It’s also heartening to witness exceptional growth in markets such as Australia, where Amazon Prime Video recorded a 65% increase in viewership compared to the 2017 edition, and in the United States, where Willow TV saw a notable rise in audience figures despite challenging start times.”

“These milestones are a testament to the game’s expanding footprint and the passion of cricket fans worldwide,” added Shah.

In the United States, despite challenging broadcast times, viewers showed strong interest—watch time rose by 38 per cent compared to the previous edition.

Pakistan experienced a 24 per cent increase in viewing hours compared to its championship run in 2017.