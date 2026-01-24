BCB's last throw of dice turns futile; ICC set to replace Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council is likely to name Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement on Saturday after their cricket board refused to change its stance of not playing their T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security issues.

Bangladesh Cricket Board was given a 24-hour deadline, which expired on Friday evening, after the ICC board of directors decided to uphold the existing match schedule for the tournament, which begins on February 7.

The board after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, found no threat to Bangladesh players in India. But the BCB, after a meeting on Saturday, reiterated that they would only play in Sri Lanka.

It is understood that ICC chair Jay Shah was at its headquarters in Dubai on Friday and the process to include Scotland was finalised.

The BCB made a desperate attempt to present its case before the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, seeking its intervention to solve the deadlock, but it is likely to be dismissed since the issue is beyond their purview.

Clause 1.3 of terms of reference of the ICC document says: "No dispute may be submitted to the Committee which is expressly referred to other persons or bodies for resolution pursuant to the ICC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association or under any rules and regulations of the ICC, or by any contractual agreement binding upon the parties to the dispute.

"Further, no dispute may be submitted to the Committee unless the party wishing to submit the dispute has exhausted any applicable procedures and rights of appeal pursuant to the ICC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association or under any rules and regulations of the ICC.

"The Committee shall not operate as an appeal body against decisions of the ICC or any decision-making body established under the ICC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association or under any rules and regulations of the ICC, but shall operate as the sole forum and procedure for challenges to the lawfulness of such decisions, with the Committee exercising a supervisory jurisdiction."

BCB president Aminul Islam had said he will continue to communicate with the ICC on playing their matches in Sri Lanka.

"We are calling Sri Lanka co-hosts but they are not co-hosts. Sri Lanka is part of the hybrid model where one country is going to play," Aminul said. "We indicated to the ICC that since our government is reluctant to play in India, we want to take that option. Still, they denied our request."

The BCB's decision to not play in India came a day after KKR released Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the BCCI.