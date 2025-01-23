At 15, Ankit Chatterjee outshines Sourav Ganguly’s record, makes dream Ranji debut for Bengal

When young left-hander Ankit Chatterjee drove seasoned Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj for a cracking cover drive for his first scoring shot on Ranji Trophy debut for Bengal, it brought back memories of Sourav Ganguly -- someone he had just eclipsed in the record books.

At 15 years and 361 days, Ankit became the youngest cricketer from Bengal to make his Ranji Trophy debut, surpassing the iconic Ganguly, who had played his first match for Bengal at 17 in their triumphant 1989-90 final against Delhi.

A Class X student of Bangaon High School, Ankit's journey to this moment has been filled with sacrifices and relentless dedication.

Every morning, while the world slept, he would wake up at 3:30am to catch the 4.25am Bongaon-Sealdah local train, embarking on a two-hour journey followed by another half-hour commute to the Kolkata Maidan.

His cousins, who stay with him in the Chatterjee joint family, took turns accompanying him, and their long day would only end around 9-10pm, a routine they have followed for the last three years.

Ankit learned about his debut two days before the match when established opener and India A cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran was ruled out with a hairline fracture.

But instead of being nervous, the young left-hander embraced the challenge with composure, which has been his trademark quality according to his childhood coach Dolon Goldar.

"It was quite normal for me, and I even slept well last night. I did not look to attack, but the ball merited that shot, so I went for it," Ankit said of his signature shot from Kalyani, where Bengal were 10/1 at stumps with him unbeaten on five.

His father, Anup Chatterjee, a contractor in Bangaon, saw his son's passion early and encouraged him by buying his first cricket bat to make use of their vast backyard.

"He used to play in our vast backyard, and I could see his love for the game," his father recalled.

Soon, Ankit was enrolled under coach Goldar at the Sonali Cricket Coaching Centre, where his disciplined approach stood out.

"Khub shanto baccha chilo (he was a very quiet boy), but he always listened carefully and practised until I told him to stop," Goldar recalled.

Ankit's rise through the ranks was swift.

He first shone in the U-16 category as Bengal's leading run-scorer in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, which earned him a spot in the U-19 team under coach Saurasish Lahiri, who had just taken over from the senior side.

In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he impressed with a 75-ball century against Assam at Barabati Stadium, smashing nine sixes -- all landing in the stands, recalled Lahiri.

He went on to emerge as the highest run getter this season for Bengal with 400-plus runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Lahiri described him as a "fearless cricketer, a team man who plays with a punch." His performances continued in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he showcased his wide range of strokes against heavyweights Mumbai at Eden Gardens, reaching his century by lunch.

Lahiri, who travelled to Kalyani to watch Ankit's debut, was delighted to see his protege in action.

"His first scoring shot in first-class cricket was a cover drive -- his signature shot. Left-handers always have that elegance," he said.

Does he remind him of Sourav Ganguly? "He's a long way to go, but you can say he has the flair. You have to give him that freedom. He will fail but you have to give him the confidence and back him," Lahiri said.

"I am sure that he has got the potential to serve Bengal for a long, long time," added Lahiri.

Ankit, an ardent admirer of Virat Kohli's work ethic and on-field attitude, remains humble despite his achievements.

"I waited for this day for a long time, but this is just the start," he said, grateful for the support of his father, coach, and cousins.

As he turns 16 on Tuesday, his family is planning a small celebration at home.

"He is still a kid at home. His mother still feeds him with her hands, and maybe this time we'll have something sweet to celebrate," his father said with a proud smile.

