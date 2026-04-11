Kumble pins high hopes on Sooryavanshi, warns against pressure over early Team India call

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL exploits have triggered calls for an early India cap but Anil Kumble has advised caution, stressing that the young prodigy’s journey should not be rushed.

Speaking on a range of issues in Mumbai on Friday, the former India captain noted that while exceptional talent can make it difficult to hold a player back, early expectations can also place unnecessary pressure on a young athlete.

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“The player himself probably answers that question,” Kumble said, referring to the debate around fast-tracking versus gradual progression.

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He drew parallels with Sachin Tendulkar, who made an undeniable case for selection as a teenager with consistent performances in the late 1980s.

Kumble acknowledged that Sooryavanshi — who played a blinder of a knock, 78 off just 26 balls — has shown promising signs, adding that the 15-year-old boy is “doing all the right things”.

“At this point in time, it’s a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, ‘I want you to play for India in two months’ time,’” he said, pointing out that time is firmly on Sooryavanshi’s side.

“Even 10 years later, he’s going to be 25,” he remarked. “For Vaibhav, it could be this year, next year, or maybe a couple of years later. But the way he is batting, he’s certainly someone the selectors will be watching closely,” Kumble added.

In the Royals’ six-wicket win, Sooryavanshi smashed eight fours and seven sixes, reaching his half-century off just 15 deliveries. Against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, he greeted pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with a six off his first delivery.

With inputs from PTI