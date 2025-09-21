Arteta vs Pep: Gunners aim for glory, City eye revenge in fiery Emirates showdown

It’s that time of the year again. Prodigy Mikel Arteta takes on Master Pep Guardiola as two familiar foes in Arsenal and Manchester City get ready to write a new chapter in their much-hyped rivalry on Sunday.

Arsenal will be desperate to stay on track for the elusive Premier League title with a win at the Emirates. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be eyeing revenge after their 5-1 humiliation the last time Gunners hosted the former PL champions in their backyard.

Manchester City had a far from ideal start to the Premier League, losing two of their first three games. As a result, Rodri and co are languishing at 12th place in the league after 5 games. However, it seems like Pep Guardiola’s side have finally turned the page with back-to-back wins in the Manchester Derby and the Champions League.

Arsenal look to continue winning momentum

Arsenal spent lavishly all summer and have stacked up their reserves bench with all-round talent. Understandably, Mikel Arteta will be under pressure to finally end the 5-year trophy drought. The Gunners have started the season well, ironically courtesy of the same signings.

Arsenal players after their Champions League match against Athletic Club on Tuesday. Reuters

In spite of Arsenal already suffering injuries to several key players such as skipper Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba along with long-term absentees in the form of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, they have managed to win all their games except one, significantly against Liverpool.

Revenge on Manchester City’s mind

Manchester City have looked a shadow of their former self in the last season and their torrid form have continued this season. They suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham on second and third match days of the Premier League. However, they have bounced back with wins over Manchester United in the Premier League and Napoli in the Champions League. More importantly, Pep Guardiola looks to have sorted the defence with consecutive clean sheets. The humiliation of 5 goals the last time Manchester City came to Emirates will definitely linger on Pep Guardiola’s mind.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores against Napoli in their opening UCL fixture on Thursday. Reuters

Defending champions Liverpool winning 2-1 in their derby against Everton on Saturday have added an extra layer of urgency for both teams. Liverpool have maintained a perfect record till now, winning all of their first five PL games. Dropping points in this fixture would mean that either team drifts further apart from Liverpool in the title race.

Team News

When asked about the availability of their injured players, Mikel Arteta chose to remain tight-lipped. On the question of the potential return of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, Arteta said on Saturday, “If there is a chance, it will be after tomorrow's session because they haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow.”

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out of contention. Striker Victor Gyokeres and Mikel Merino both suffered head injuries in Arsenal’s Champions League match against Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Arteta replied on the affirmative when asked about the duo’s availability.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola could be boosted by the return of defender John Stones from injury. City’s backline has been their Achilles’ heel for past season and a half, and John Stones’ availability can go a long way in bringing a bit of stability back into the City defence.

Rayan Aït-Nouri is another defender in contention to make a return to the squad. Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovačić will miss the match with injuries.

All in all, Arsenal vs Manchester City in the new 2025-2026 Premier League season is sure to be a thriller.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: All you need to know

· Location: London, England

· Stadium: Emirates Stadium

· Date: Sunday, Sept. 21

· Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. IST

· Referee: Stuart Attwell

· VAR: Jarred Gillett

· TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1/ Star Sports Select 1 HD

· Live Streaming: Disney +Hotstar