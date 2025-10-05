MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeats Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in final

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff's title defense in the semifinal, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time

AP Published 05.10.25, 09:41 PM
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States takes selfie with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, in the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States takes selfie with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, in the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court indoor tournament on Sunday.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff's title defense in the semifinal, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time.

Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes.

Anisimova, the runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season.

The 20-year-old Noskova had saved three match points in the semifinals to become the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.

Linda Noskova Tennis
