Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeats Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in final

Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court indoor tournament on Sunday.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff's title defense in the semifinal, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time.

Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes.

Anisimova, the runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season.

The 20-year-old Noskova had saved three match points in the semifinals to become the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.