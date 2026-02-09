Deal with that drawer of old gadgets

Digital music players and cameras have largely been kicked to the curb by smartphones, yet many people still have them tucked away somewhere.

If you’ve been keeping that ancient iPod around because your computer croaked years ago and took your personal, ripped-from-CDs music collection with it, it’s time to recover those tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

And what about that old pocket camera? If you’re not using it, passing it along to a budding young photographer is a win-win situation. Here’s how to get started.

Make connections

Given the technology of the early aughts, you are likely to need some type of USB cable to connect the device to your computer, although the first iPods used FireWire connections. Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and others still have user guides for older products on their sites. Ad-supported repositories like Manuals Online or ManualsLib also have thousands of digitised manuals.

If you haven’t found the original cables, look for a replacement from stores like Amazon. Be sure to identify the type as USB cables have had several different plugs over the years, including Apple’s dock and Lightning connectors.

Some newer computers have only the smaller, faster USB-C ports now instead of the larger USB-A jacks, so you may need a USB-C hub or adapter for the connection. (And beware of cheap “FireWire to USB” converters, which are typically fraudulent, as the technologies are different.)

Operation iPod

Apple’s iPod, introduced 25 years ago this past October and retired in 2022, was the dominant music player of its day. To prevent piracy, Apple designed the devices to copy music in only one direction — from computer to iPod.

While music purchased from online stores can usually be downloaded again, files that were never backed up cannot. If your iPod is the sole home for the tracks you made from your CDs and other recordings, you will need to work around the restrictions.

Apple is phasing out its original iTunes software in favour of its Music app for newer Mac and Windows systems. If you are connecting an iPod to a computer that uses either program (or the Mac’s Finder) with a different media library, do not let the software automatically sync with the old iPod, as it could erase the files on the player. Choose the option to “manually manage” the iPod.

File-manager software like iExplorer, iMazing, Sharepod or TouchCopy simplifies the process by displaying the iPod’s contents on-screen so you can choose what to move back to your Windows PC or Mac (prices start at about $30). In addition to music files, these programs can move playlists, videos and other content stored on the iPod.

Other gear

MP3 players from other companies often have an easier transfer process, especially those that are essentially external hard drives that let you copy files using Windows File Explorer or the Mac’s Finder.

Certain music players, like Sony’s digital Walkmans, used the Windows Media Player software to manage files. You should be able to find specific instructions for various devices through a web search or in their manuals.

As for an old digital camera, if you see photos in its playback mode that you want, connect it to a computer with the appropriate cable. If your default program for importing photos doesn’t open, use Windows File Explorer or the Mac’s Finder to browse and copy the memory card’s contents when it shows up as an external drive.

If you can’t find the cable, many laptops have built-in Secure Digital reader slots for memory cards. If yours doesn’t, you can find inexpensive adapters for SD cards and other formats.

Recycle or reboot?

Once you’ve rescued your old files — and backed them up to a cloud server or an external drive — you can decide what to do with the old device. Options include erasing it and taking it to either an electronics recycler or selling it.

If you’ve been using your player all along but it has an issue like a loose headphone jack, consider an electronics repair service. Or you can try repairs yourself with tutorials from iFixit, which offers step-by-step guides, manuals, parts for many gadgets (including iPod batteries) and even an artificial intelligence-powered FixBot for consultation.

Handing down the device to a younger generation — especially Generation Z, which has shown an interest in older tech — offers an outlet for creativity, as well as a glimpse of life before smartphones took over.

NYTNS