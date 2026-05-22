Heatwave grips north and central India, flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh, relief in hills

Several states in north and central India saw a slight dip in temperatures but that offered little respite with the mercury remaining over 40 degrees in many places, while flash floods wreaked havoc in parts of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh experienced relief from scorching heat as thunderstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed the region, and Rohtang Pass in Kullu district and surrounding areas received fresh snowfall during the day.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of northwest India, central and east India, and parts of peninsular India during the next six to seven days.

In Delhi, there was a marginal drop in maximum temperatures with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recording 43.3 degrees, which was 3.1 notches above normal and 0.3 degree lower than the previous day.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather told PTI that from early June, pre-monsoon activity is expected, which could bring some respite to residents.

In a slight respite to residents from the intense heat in Punjab, maximum temperatures dropped below 40 degrees Celsius in several areas.

Morning light showers in locations such as Phagwara and Hoshiarpur provided much-needed relief from the prevailing heat. Jalandhar and Pathankot also witnessed light drizzle. Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal limits, according to the MeT here.

Bathinda recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, less than Thursday's 45.6 degrees.

In view of the heat, the Punjab government has announced revised working hours in government offices, schools, and colleges, from the existing 9 am to 5 pm to 7.30 am to 1.30 pm.

In Haryana, hot weather maintained a firm grip in most areas. Rohtak was the hottest spot in the state, reaching a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above normal. Hisar recorded 43.1 degrees while Chandigarh saw a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

Chittorgarh was the hottest place in Rajasthan during the day, recording a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius. Phalodi, Bikaner and Churu also recorded crossed the 44 degrees-mark.

The Met office said most parts of the state are likely to witness mainly dry weather over the next one week.

However, due to the impact of a fresh western disturbance, thunderstorm activity, light rainfall and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in parts of the state on Saturday.

Temperatures may dip by 1-2 degrees Celsius in some areas over the next 48 hours due to strong dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph.

From May 24 onwards, temperatures are likely to rise again by 2-3 degrees Celsius and heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected at isolated places in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda was the hottest city with the mercury rising to 46.4 degrees followed by Prayagraj, which recorded a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Jhansi and Orai recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius each, while Agra recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at a few places during the day time over east UP. Warm night condition is very likely at isolated places in the state, it added.

The met office said maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius in eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours, while no major change is expected elsewhere during the week.

In Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Upper Subansiri district, washing away crucial bridges, damaging houses, and disrupting connectivity in several villages.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory, urging people to refrain from venturing into rivers for fishing and other activities amid forecasts for more downpour.

Among the bridges washed away were the RCC bridge at Nyo Koro near Ningping village and another connecting Longte village with the Giba headquarters, the officials said.

In Ningping village, seven kutcha houses suffered extensive damage due to the flash floods, while agricultural fields, livestock, and other properties were also reportedly destroyed in the deluge, they said.

The Meteorological Centre here forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in parts of Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Siang belt and adjoining districts.

In Kerala, The IMD on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in the southern parts of Kerala, issuing an orange alert in one district and a yellow alert in six others for the day.

The IMD issued an orange alert in the coastal Alappuzha district. It issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state.

Besides that, the IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated instances of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in various parts of Kerala till May 27.

It has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala between May 28 and June 3.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, moderate flash floods, localised flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas in urban areas, disruptio of traffic in major cities, isolated incidents of landslides or mudslides, etc. were likley in various parts of the state, the IMD has said.

In Tamil Nadu, temperatures in more than 15 districts were above 39 degree celsius, with Chennai recording the highest at 42 degrees.

A bulletin of local meteorological centre said heat wave conditions are expected to prevail over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but isolated places may receive rain on Saturday.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and the surrounding areas of Kufri and Fagu saw relief from the sweltering heat, as a severe thunderstorm with heavy showers struck the area on Friday morning, causing temperatures to drop. The sky remained overcast after the storm subsided, with the sun intermittently shining through.

Rohtang Pass in Kullu district and surrounding areas received fresh snowfall during the day. The weather office said rain and snow may continue till May 25.

The temperatures are likely to fall by a few degrees in the next 24 hours and then rise by a few more degrees subsequently, the met station said.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for several hill districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The weather department issued a watch warning for the state's mountainous regions. These areas may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few places. Isolated places in the remaining hill districts will see very light to light rain.

The meteorological centre forecast dry weather for the plain districts of the state. On Friday, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius today.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the northern part of West Bengal till May 26, while hot and humid conditions are likely over several districts in the southern region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will occur in some southern districts, including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and Paschim Bardhaman districts till May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In view of favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in north Bengal, it said.

Heavy rain, with downpour at one or two places, is likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur till May 26, the Met office said.

The weather office in its bulletin on Friday said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of northwest India, Central and East India, and parts of Peninsular India during the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from May 22 to May 28.

It added that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 22 to May 28.

"Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Rajasthan during May 22-28, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during May 24-28," the IMD said.

Parts of Vidharbha, Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heat wave or severe heat wave conditions on different dates between May 22 and May 28.