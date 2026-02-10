MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Venom time: Editorial on BJP's ploy for religious polarisation ahead of Assam election

Mr Sarma has been working hard at speaking with a forked tongue. Apart from his targeting of miyas, the CM has also been trying to tarnish the image of his principal opponent, Gaurav Gogoi

The Editorial Board Published 10.02.26, 08:14 AM
Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma. File picture

Social media posts, much like the picture of yore, speak a thousand words. Even a deleted one does so. In poll-bound Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have got rid of a post that comprised screenshots of an AI-generated video of the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking aim at a photograph of two Muslims. But the poison will — is meant to — linger as the elections draw closer. This is because religious polarisation and demonisation of minorities have been part of a tried-and-tested electoral strategy for the BJP. The ploy is expected to fetch rich dividends in Assam that has had a complex and contested history of illegal migration. So Mr Sarma has been working hard at speaking with a forked tongue. Apart from his periodic targeting of miyas, a derogatory term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, the chief minister has also been trying to tarnish the image of his principal opponent, Gaurav Gogoi, by alleging that he has links with Pakistan.

Mr Sarma’s inflammatory assaults are, of course, consistent with the BJP’s ideological mantle. But they are also strategic in nature. By seeking to direct — limit — public attention towards issues with a pronounced majoritarian tilt, he is trying to evade scrutiny of his own record in governance. That Mr Sarma, and many of his peers, succeed in doing so repeatedly speaks of a failure on the part of India’s Opposition. There is no doubt that the BJP’s electoral ascendancy has been possible because of a massive public endorsement for Hindutva and its divisive rhetoric. But it also cannot be denied that one of the factors that has abetted the march of Hindutva on India’s social plane and of the BJP on the country’s electoral axis has been the Opposition’s failure to put up roadblocks that are potent politically as well as ideologically. This raises a question that has deep ramifications for not only the republic’s present but also its future. Secularism as a principle, as everyday praxis, has remained trapped within hallowed texts: the Constitution is an example. That inclusive spirit must now be liberated from high portals and pedagogic discussions and made to embrace India’s streets for a public renewal of the compact with the Constitution.

RELATED TOPICS

Op-ed The Editorial Board Himanta Biswa Sarma Gaurav Gogoi BJP Muslims Religious Polarisation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal SIR gets seven more days, Supreme Court show-causes DGP over violence

The court cited allegations from an NGO and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that FIRs were not being registered against people accused of burning Form 7s — through which objections are filed against the inclusion of any voter — or committing other kinds of violence
PM CARES fund transparency
Quote left Quote right

How is the government claiming that PM CARES fund is not a public authority?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT