CBSE 2026

CBSE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Who Can Appear for 2nd Boards? Eligibility Explained

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
13:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As the CBSE Board Exams 2026 commence from February 17 for Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important clarification regarding the two-board examination format.
The notice comes amid multiple queries from students and parents seeking clarity on eligibility criteria for appearing in the second board examination.

As the CBSE Board Exams 2026 commence from February 17 for Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important clarification regarding the two-board examination format for Class 10 students starting this academic year.

The notice comes amid multiple queries from students and parents seeking clarity on eligibility criteria for appearing in the second board examination.

From the 2026 academic session onwards, CBSE has implemented a two-board examination system for Class 10. The move aims to provide students with an opportunity to improve their academic performance while maintaining structured guidelines for eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the board has clearly stated that appearing in the first board examination is mandatory for all students.

Is It Compulsory to Appear in the First Exam?

According to CBSE’s clarification, every Class 10 student must appear in the first board examination. The second board examination is not a substitute for the first attempt but is designed as an opportunity for improvement or compartment cases under specified conditions.

Students who skip the first examination without valid participation in required subjects will not automatically qualify for the second round.

Who Can Appear in the Second Board Examination?

CBSE has outlined specific eligibility categories for the second board examination:

  • Improvement Category – Students who have passed the first examination can improve their performance in up to three subjects, chosen from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.
  • Compartment Category – Students who receive a compartment result in the first examination are eligible to appear in the second examination under the compartment category.
  • First/Third Chance Compartment – Students eligible for compartment attempts as per CBSE norms.
  • Compartment + Improvement – Students who fall under both categories.
  • Improvement After Subject Replacement – Students who have passed by replacing a subject may also apply for improvement as per the rules.

Who Cannot Appear in the Second Board Exam?

CBSE has made it explicitly clear that students who fail to appear in three or more subjects in the first board examination will not be permitted to take the second examination.

Such students will be placed under the “Essential Repeat” category. They will have to reappear in the main board examinations scheduled in February of the following academic year.

The board further clarified that it will not entertain individual requests seeking exceptions to this rule.

The notice also specifies that after passing Class 10, students will not be permitted to take additional or stand-alone subjects under the second board examination scheme.

CBSE reiterated that if a student is unable to appear in three or more subjects in the main examination for any reason, they will not be allowed to sit for the second board examination as per official policy. Any requests received in this regard will not be responded to.

With the board exams beginning tomorrow, students are advised to carefully understand the eligibility rules for the second examination and plan accordingly.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
13:29 PM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
IIT

IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Summer Internship 2026; Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend . . .

MAH CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd Courses - Revised Dates Her. . .

TNTET

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced - Check Paper I/II Schedule, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key OUT - Direct Link, Dropped Questions and Re. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT

IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Summer Internship 2026; Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend . . .

MAH CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd Courses - Revised Dates Her. . .

TNTET

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced - Check Paper I/II Schedule, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains Result 2026 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Cutoff Details for Se. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key OUT - Direct Link, Dropped Questions and Re. . .

madhya pradesh police

MP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Issued - Download Link, Steps and Schedule De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality