CBSE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Who Can Appear for 2nd Boards? Eligibility Explained

As the CBSE Board Exams 2026 commence from February 17 for Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important clarification regarding the two-board examination format for Class 10 students starting this academic year.

The notice comes amid multiple queries from students and parents seeking clarity on eligibility criteria for appearing in the second board examination.

From the 2026 academic session onwards, CBSE has implemented a two-board examination system for Class 10. The move aims to provide students with an opportunity to improve their academic performance while maintaining structured guidelines for eligibility.

However, the board has clearly stated that appearing in the first board examination is mandatory for all students.

Is It Compulsory to Appear in the First Exam?

According to CBSE’s clarification, every Class 10 student must appear in the first board examination. The second board examination is not a substitute for the first attempt but is designed as an opportunity for improvement or compartment cases under specified conditions.

Students who skip the first examination without valid participation in required subjects will not automatically qualify for the second round.

Who Can Appear in the Second Board Examination?

CBSE has outlined specific eligibility categories for the second board examination:

Improvement Category – Students who have passed the first examination can improve their performance in up to three subjects, chosen from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

Compartment Category – Students who receive a compartment result in the first examination are eligible to appear in the second examination under the compartment category.

First/Third Chance Compartment – Students eligible for compartment attempts as per CBSE norms.

Compartment + Improvement – Students who fall under both categories.

Improvement After Subject Replacement – Students who have passed by replacing a subject may also apply for improvement as per the rules.

Who Cannot Appear in the Second Board Exam?

CBSE has made it explicitly clear that students who fail to appear in three or more subjects in the first board examination will not be permitted to take the second examination.

Such students will be placed under the “Essential Repeat” category. They will have to reappear in the main board examinations scheduled in February of the following academic year.

The board further clarified that it will not entertain individual requests seeking exceptions to this rule.

The notice also specifies that after passing Class 10, students will not be permitted to take additional or stand-alone subjects under the second board examination scheme.

CBSE reiterated that if a student is unable to appear in three or more subjects in the main examination for any reason, they will not be allowed to sit for the second board examination as per official policy. Any requests received in this regard will not be responded to.

With the board exams beginning tomorrow, students are advised to carefully understand the eligibility rules for the second examination and plan accordingly.