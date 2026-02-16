Tiger found dead in Karnataka, officials suspect it was caught in a snare

A male tiger was found dead in the backwaters of the Gundal reservoir in Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar district, officials said on Monday.

Forest officials who were on patrolling duty on Sunday found the body of the tiger, estimated to be around five-six years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forest department officials said citing a preliminary investigation that it is suspected that the tiger died after getting caught in a snare trap.

Also Read Two leopard cubs found dead near Bahraich, officials suspect adult killed them in clash

Following the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) , the representatives nominated by NTCA, a nominee of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Bengaluru, veterinary officer and local representatives inspected the site.

A dog squad also inspected the spot as part of the probe.

Local police were also informed and the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A wildlife offence case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is in progress.