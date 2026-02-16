MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tiger found dead in Karnataka, officials suspect it was caught in a snare

Forest officials who were on patrolling duty on Sunday found the body of the tiger, estimated to be around five-six years old

PTI Published 16.02.26, 01:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

A male tiger was found dead in the backwaters of the Gundal reservoir in Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar district, officials said on Monday.

Forest officials who were on patrolling duty on Sunday found the body of the tiger, estimated to be around five-six years old.

The forest department officials said citing a preliminary investigation that it is suspected that the tiger died after getting caught in a snare trap.

Following the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) , the representatives nominated by NTCA, a nominee of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Bengaluru, veterinary officer and local representatives inspected the site.

A dog squad also inspected the spot as part of the probe.

Local police were also informed and the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A wildlife offence case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is in progress.

