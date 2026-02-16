MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 16 February 2026

Warner Bros Discovery weighs reviving sale talks with Paramount Skydance: Report

Members of Warner Bros' board are discussing whether Paramount could offer the path to a superior deal, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the board has not decided how to respond and may stick to the current deal with Netflix

Reuters Published 16.02.26, 12:00 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Warner Bros Discovery is considering reopening sale talks with rival Hollywood studio Paramount Skydance after receiving its hostile suitor's most recent amended offer, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Members of Warner Bros' board are discussing whether Paramount could offer the path to a superior deal, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the board has not decided how to respond and may stick to the current deal with Netflix .

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Paramount, Warner Bros and Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

Paramount had enhanced its Warner Bros bid last week by offering shareholders extra cash for each quarter the deal fails to close after this year. It also agreed to cover the breakup fee the HBO parent would owe Netflix if it walked away, even though the CBS owner did not raise its per-share offer. Paramount said it has offered shareholders a 25-cent-per-share quarterly "ticking fee" (about $650 million) in cash starting in 2027 until closing and agreed to cover Warner Bros’ $2.8 billion breakup fee to Netflix.

However, it did not raise its $30-per-share offer, valuing the deal at $108.4 billion including debt. Both Netflix and Paramount covet Warner Bros for its leading film and television studios, extensive content library and major franchises such as "Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" and DC Comics superheroes Batman and Superman.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings, which has built a nearly $200 million stake, last week said it plans to oppose the Netflix deal, arguing the board did not sufficiently engage with Paramount over its rival bid, which includes cable assets like CNN and TNT.

RELATED TOPICS

Warner Bros. Paramount
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

To detect illegal immigrants, India takes to Big Tech, AI surveillance. What could go wrong?

As Maharashtra moves forward with artificial intelligence-driven migrant detection, the spectre of manufactured evidence, wrongful identification and mass surveillance looms large
Rahul Gandhi and Kiren Rijiju (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Rahul Gandhi is not interested in running the House. He is interested in making issues

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT