Urgent reflections

Let us imagine, counterfactually yet responsibly, that M.K. Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar are amongst us as thinking minds confronting India as it exists today. The India of anxieties, insecure work, deepening inequality, social polarisation, shrinking moral patience, and a restless republic unsure of its ethical bearings. This is not an exercise in nostalgia. It is an attempt to retrieve the moral grammar of the Republic at a moment when its language is being steadily hollowed out.

They would recognise, almost immediately, that the crisis before them is not one of ideas but of purpose. Gandhi would see precarity and cruelty as moral failures, warning that a nation that normalises humiliation cannot call itself free. Nehru would read rising inequality and institutional weakening as threats to democratic citizenship, reminding us that freedom without material security is an illusion. Ambedkar would be the most unsparing, insisting that political democracy without social democracy is hollow, and that majoritarian impatience corrodes constitutional morality. Despite their differences, they would converge on one truth: economic justice, social dignity and ethical restraint are inseparable.

What would likely strike them first is the scale and the texture of contemporary suffering. Their historic disagreements were responses to mass unfreedom. Gandhi’s quarrel with modern civilisation, Nehru’s faith in scientific temper and institutional democracy, and Ambedkar’s relentless critique of social hierarchy were sincere attempts to address the lived reality of the masses. Their conversation today would begin with a shared recognition that the promises made to ordinary Indians remain dangerously unfulfilled.

Gandhi would see, with painful clarity, that material growth has not translated into moral progress, and the rhetoric of nationalism has not deepened compassion. He would worry that politics has become detached from conscience and that violence — physical, structural and rhetorical — has been normalised in the name of pride and development. A society that learns to live comfortably with suffering, Gandhi would argue, is one that has quietly surrendered its soul.

Nehru, surveying the same landscape, would recognise a different but related failure. The democratic imagination he championed, rooted in pluralism, reason and institutional restraint, appears fatigued. He would not deny the necessity of economic growth or the State’s role in facilitating it, but he would insist that without intellectual freedom, scientific temper and constitutional discipline, growth degenerates into brute accumulation. For Nehru, the danger would lie not only in authoritarian impulses, but in the erosion of democratic habits. A republic cannot be sustained indefinitely on emotion alone. It requires institutions strong enough to resist pressure, and citizens patient enough to tolerate disagreement.

Ambedkar, perhaps more than the other two, would be unsurprised as he had warned with almost prophetic clarity that political democracy without social and economic democracy is a contradiction waiting to implode. He would see in today’s India the persistence of graded inequality, sometimes masked by the language of merit, sometimes by cultural pride, sometimes by strategic silence. For Ambedkar, the central question would not be whether the economy is growing, but who is allowed to fall through the safety nets without consequence. Who bears the cost of reform, disruption and progress? And who is insulated from it? Ambedkar would be particularly alarmed by the shrinking moral patience toward minorities and dissenters. He understood how quickly constitutional democracy can slide into majoritarian tyranny when fraternity is treated as optional. Fraternity, he would remind us, is not an emotion to be invoked on ceremonial occasions; it is a social arrangement sustained by justice.

Despite their distinct philosophical temperaments and political vocabularies, their imagined dialogue would converge upon a deeper recognition: the crisis of India today is not merely economic or political; it is profoundly ethical. Gandhi would begin by insisting that any meaningful project of emancipation must rest on moral self-restraint, restraint by the State in the use of power, by markets in the pursuit of profit, and by majorities in the assertion of cultural dominance. Without limits voluntarily embraced, freedom curdles into coercion. Nehru would respond that restraint, though necessary, cannot be sustained by sentiment alone. It must be embedded in institutions such as independent courts, a deliberative Parliament, a scientific temper, and a civic culture that values reason over rage. Democratic habits, he would remind us, do not arise spontaneously; they are cultivated, protected and renewed through public effort. Ambedkar, expectedly, would interject that neither moral appeal nor institutional design can survive if entrenched social hierarchies are permitted to reproduce themselves unchecked. Political democracy without social democracy is a contradiction waiting to unravel. Their convergence would not lie in identical prescriptions, but in a shared refusal to detach freedom from equality and equality from dignity. All three grasped, in different ways, that democracy cannot be sustained on endurance alone. It requires hope — material, social and moral — if it is to remain a living promise rather than a hollow form.

Crucially, they would all reject any conception of justice as a zero-sum project in view of Gandhi’s emphasis on ethical self-discipline, Nehru’s commitment to modern institutional frameworks, and Ambedkar’s insistence on radical social transformation, which were not mutually exclusive. They addressed different dimensions of the same emancipatory horizon. The contemporary tendency to instrumentalise these differences, deploying them against one another to legitimise present configurations of power, constitutes a distortion of their intellectual legacies. Read together, they offer a composite framework in which moral ethics, institutional capacity and social equality are understood as interdependent, not antagonistic.

If there is a common thread they would arrive at, it is this: the emancipation of the masses must once again become the organising principle of Indian politics and public life as a sustained commitment to restructuring power — economic, social and cultural.

The idea behind imagining Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar thinking together is to pose an ethical question to the present: what kind of politics do we believe is still possible, and what kind have we quietly learnt to accept? Their disagreements were real and often profound, but they were sustained by a shared faith that politics, at its best, is a moral activity, one that must answer to the lived realities of the most vulnerable.

Such a convergence would sit uneasily with the contemporary temper because it asks for restraint where there is impatience, redistribution where there is accumulation, and listening where there is command. It insists that citizens are not instruments of policy or objects of surveillance, but bearers of dignity whose claims precede the State’s convenience. It also turns the gaze inward, compelling society to confront its own complicities rather than outsourcing injustice to abstract enemies. This is not a call to return to an earlier moment, nor to treat these figures as settled authorities. They were expansive thinkers in an unfinished Republic that understood democracy as a work in progress and what they shared was a refusal to separate power from purpose. To recall that refusal today is to recover a standard by which the present might once again be judged, not so much to romanticise the past. The Republic, after all, was not conceived as an efficient machine but as a continuing moral argument, one that demands participation, disagreement, and an unembarrassed commitment to equality and justice.

Manoj Kumar Jha is member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Rashtriya Janata Dal