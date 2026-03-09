Need for balance

The strike at the apex of Iran’s leadership marks one of the most consequential moments in West Asia in decades. It was not a routine military exchange or a limited warning shot. It was a deliberate blow at the political centre of a sovereign state. The immediate debate focuses on deterrence: will it reassert control over escalation? The deeper question is whether it stabilises the region — or accelerates a broader unravelling.

From Washington and Tel Aviv’s perspective, deterrence had thinned. Iran’s expanding network of allied militias, missile capacity, and nuclear ambiguity created a pattern of calibrated pressure. Incremental responses were judged insufficient. A decisive act was meant to redraw the line.

But removing a leader is not the same as reshaping a system. Iran’s political order rests on institutional pillars — clerical authority, the Revolutionary Guards, entrenched security networks, economic patronage structures. These are not personal fiefdoms that dissolve overnight. Leadership removal can create uncertainty. It can also consolidate hardline elements under the language of resistance. External pressure has often fused nationalism and regime survival rather than separating them.

The region therefore enters a phase of suspended tension rather than resolution. The Gulf states face a stark paradox. They are wary of Iranian influence, yet deeply invested in stability. Their economic transformation agendas depend on steady energy flows, investor confidence, and managed rivalry. None seeks open war. Yet retaliation by Iran — direct or indirect — could target infrastructure, shipping routes, or symbolic assets.

The Strait of Hormuz need not close to disrupt the global economy. Insurance premiums, supply anxieties, and speculative pressures are enough to unsettle markets. Energy volatility radiates outward, shaping inflation and fiscal policy far beyond West Asia.

India is not insulated from this turbulence. A significant share of its crude imports originates in the Gulf. Even moderate price surges ripple through domestic inflation and budgetary arithmetic. Strategic reserves cushion, but cannot neutralise prolonged instability. Millions of Indian citizens live and work across the region. Their safety and remittances are inseparable from regional equilibrium.

India’s connectivity initiatives involving Iran — particularly the Chabahar port — now operates in a climate of heightened uncertainty. Sanctions exposure, insurance risk, and operational reliability are all affected.

Yet the significance of this moment lies not only in the strike itself but also in the wider transformation of global power. The Brazilian political scientist, Matias Spektor, has described the present period as one of “amoral America” — not immoral, but uninterested in clothing power with universal language. For decades, the United States of America justified its actions not only in terms of interest but also order, values, and global public goods. That vocabulary, however imperfectly applied, created standards. Today, power is articulated more bluntly: transactional, sovereigntist, interest-first. In the Middle East crisis, that shift is visible. When force is exercised without the earlier moral framing, it is read differently across the Global South — less as reluctant enforcement, more as hierarchy. The erosion is not only military. It is normative. And when norms thin, uncertainty prevails.

The counterargument is immediate: the US remains the world’s preeminent military power. Its capabilities dwarf those of any rival. That is true. But material primacy is not the same as systemic control.

China and Russia openly contest American influence in the South China Sea and in eastern Europe. Countries across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East do not experience US power uniformly; they interpret it through their own histories and interests. Even international institutions once assumed to be Western-aligned now function as arenas of challenge rather than deference.

We have not lived in a genuinely multipolar system for eight decades. The twentieth century’s brief experiments with multipolarity — in the 1910s and the 1930s — were prequels to great-power war. Even the nineteenth-century balance-of-power era, often romanticised, was marked by extraordinary violence. Bipolarity during the Cold War and unipolarity after 1989 habituated the world to a certain predictability. That predictability is eroding.

Military superiority wins battles. Designing and sustaining international order require legitimacy, coalition management, and institutional trust — practices and principles that are eroding fast.

The shift is not confined to war. Trade policy reflects it as well. Punitive tariffs directed at countries such as India and Brazil illustrate that economic instruments, too, are deployed as tools of geopolitical leverage. Military pressure

in one theatre. Economic pressure in another. The pattern is consistent.

For much of the Global South, sovereignty is not rhetorical ornament. It is historical memory. When coercive power is exercised without institutional wrapping, states respond by hedging and diversifying partnerships. Institutions weaken not in dramatic collapse, but through gradual loss of trust.

For India, this is not an abstract debate about American decline. It is a practical question of navigation in a system where no single power can design stability — yet several can destabilise it.

India’s partnerships with the US and Israel are substantial and grounded in tangible interests — defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, technology exchange. Israel has been a dependable security partner in moments of urgency. These ties are strategic realities.

At the same time, India’s economic and demographic linkages with the Gulf are foundational. Its engagement with Iran is shaped by geography and connectivity logic. These relationships cannot be reduced to ideological alignment.

There is a strand of opinion in India that instinctively applauds Israeli action as if the two countries share identical security logics. That assumption warrants caution. Israel’s strategic culture is shaped by a history of existential threat within compressed geography. Pre-emption and rapid response are embedded doctrines. India’s vulnerabilities are different. They are systemic — energy flows, diaspora exposure, supply chains, macroeconomic stability. Admiration for another state’s resolve does not require imitation of its doctrine.

A fractured Iran would not serve Indian interests. State collapse in a country of nearly ninety million people at a strategic crossroads would likely produce prolonged instability — competing power centres, militia politics, sustained energy disruption. Markets would convulse. Maritime security would face chronic strain.

Nor should one assume that eliminating a leader weakens an ideology. External attack can strengthen narratives of defiance. Political systems under siege often harden.

Will the American decision restore deterrence? In the short term, it may compel recalculation. In the medium term, succession politics in Tehran and escalation management between Israel and Iranian-linked networks will determine outcomes. In the longer term, durable stability in West Asia will depend not on shock alone, but on restraint layered atop deterrence — tacit understandings, calibrated signalling, and renewed equilibrium.

We are entering a harder global configuration — more sovereigntist, more openly transactional, less cushioned by institutional language. In such a world, middle powers must move carefully.

India cannot applaud fragmentation in West Asia while defending autonomy in trade. It cannot invoke sovereignty when facing tariffs yet dismiss it elsewhere. Consistency is not moral theatre; it is strategic credibility. This is not an era of easy alignment. It is an era of disciplined balance.

The Middle East crisis is therefore more than a regional flashpoint. It is a test of how power will be exercised and interpreted in a system where normative scaffolding is thinning and multipolar risk is returning.

India’s response should rest on practical pillars: energy resilience, maritime vigilance without provocation, protection of its diaspora, and language that favours de-escalation over celebration.

We are living through compressed decision cycles and heightened volatility. The margin for rhetorical exuberance is narrow. The margin for miscalculation is narrower still. In a dystopian world, where a multipolar order is still finding its shape, balance may be the most strategic asset of all.

Nirupama Rao is a former Foreign Secretary. The views expressed are personal