Scope narrowed: Editorial on Transgender Persons Amendment Bill curtailing self-identification

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 propose to narrow the definition of a transgender person, remove the statutory recognition of self-perceived gender identity, and introduce a certification regime mediated by medical boards and bureaucratic discretion. The Bill limits the definition of ‘transgender’ to certain socio-cultural identities and specified intersex variations, excluding those whose identities rest on self-identification, and sets up a vague biological test for gender identity. Worryingly, it also mandates institutional reporting of gender-affirming procedures and introduces penal provisions framed around coercion into transgender identities. These changes depart from the constitutional framework articulated in the NALSA judgment, which clearly stated that gender self-identification is integral to dignity and personal liberty under Article 21. The tabled Bill’s architecture is also in contravention of other constitutional promises. By making legal recognition dependent on medical and bureaucratic approval, the Bill creates unequal treatment among different gender identities and grants wide discretion to authorities without clear standards; these raise concerns of arbitrariness under Article 14 and discrimination based on gender identity under Article 15. Further, the requirement to disclose medical information to authorities violates the fundamental right to privacy. These are not peripheral infringements. They strike at the core of constitutional protections. For instance, the shift from self-identification to certification alters the nature of rights. What is worse, the authority to grant such certification is dispersed across medical boards and district magistrates with no clear standards to govern their decisions. This creates a system of layered bureaucracy that could operate unevenly and exclude those without access to medical or administrative resources.

The Bill’s justification that a narrower definition is necessary to identify “genuine” beneficiaries reveals a deeper problem. Administrative convenience is being used to determine — limit — the scope of legal recognition of gender identity. Rights are being recast as benefits, rather than constitutional guarantees, to be distributed selectively. The penal provisions regarding coercion into transgender identities, framed in

broad terms, could also lead to overreach. They risk casting suspicions on the consensual support systems of these marginalised communities, exposing them to legal hassles. The cumulative effect is a framework that replaces autonomy with State control.