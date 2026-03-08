Letters to the editor: Geopolitical tensions are never abstract or distant in a globalised world

Closer home

Sir — An Irani sweet shop in Mumbai is running short of Iranian almonds before Nowruz. This is a small but telling reminder of how distant conflicts disturb ordinary lives. A war thousands of kilometres away has reached a narrow lane in Dongri where baklava now risks being made with cashews instead of almonds. This reminds us that in a globalised world, geopolitical tensions are never abstract or distant. They travel quickly through trade routes into neighbourhood shops and even the home kitchen. This may seem like a small thing given the scale of the conflict but it has a long-term impact on cultural ties.

Noshir A. Patel,

Mumbai

Career arc

Sir — Nitish Kumar’s move from the Bihar chief minister’s office to the Rajya Sabha marks a clear political transition (“Eclipsed”, Mar 6). The Bharatiya Janata Party has gradually expanded its influence in Bihar and now stands ready to lead the government. Many observers expected this shift after the 2025 assembly election results. The Janata Dal (United) now faces uncertainty about its leadership and organisation. Bihar’s politics has long depended on strong individuals. A stable future for Bihar politics will require strong institutions rather than dominant leaders.

N. Viswanathan,

Chennai

Sir — The departure of Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s post signals the end of a long political phase in Bihar. His career began in the socialist tradition associated with leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and, later, included alliances with different national parties. That flexibility prolonged his influence in state politics. Younger voters may know him mainly as an administrator rather than a socialist leader. Bihar’s political culture will now evolve under different influences as new leaders attempt to define the state’s priorities.

Aloke Kumar,

Gaya

Sir — Recent developments in Bihar politics highlight the BJP’s long-term electoral strategy. The party frequently forms alliances with regional organisations and later expands its independent base. Similar political patterns appeared earlier in Maharashtra. In Bihar, election results already showed the BJP gaining strength in comparison to the JD(U). Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha appears to complete that gradual shift.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Public discussions on Nitish Kumar often focus on his shifting political alliances. Equal attention should be given to his administrative record in Bihar. During his tenure, road construction increased, electricity supply improved, and school attendance among girls rose through programmes such as the bicycle scheme. These policies changed daily life in many districts. His departure from active state politics invites a balanced assessment of that legacy. Political fickleness should not obscure his record in governance.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — Nitish Kumar’s political strategy brought together other backward classes, extremely backward classes, Mahadalits, Muslims, and women voters. Policies such as local government reservations for women and liquor prohibition strengthened support among female voters. The BJP now faces the task of maintaining these developments while leading the government. Bihar’s electoral future will depend greatly on how these groups respond to the new leadership arrangement.

Bani Adhikari,

Calcutta

Sir — Nitish Kumar’s resignation from the chief minister’s position raises questions about the future of the JD(U). The party grew around his leadership and reputation over many years. Without him, internal divisions could emerge.

K. Ansari,

Mumbai