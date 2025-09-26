Letters to the editor: White House video on immigrants' arrest features Pokémon song, 'Gotta catch ‘em all'

Wrong score

Sir — While Pikachu was celebrated as the symbol of the anti-fascist protests in Turkey early this year, the Pokémon theme has been appropriated across the Atlantic by the government of the United States of America to advance a starkly opposite cause — its anti-immigration campaign. A video posted recently by the White House shows the department of homeland security detaining illegal immigrants with the Pokémon slogan-song, “Gotta catch ‘em all”, playing in the background. White House’s daftness in choosing a Japanese-origin slogan-song to drive its anti-immigration propaganda is clearly amusing.

Debashruti Modak,

Varanasi

Good message

Sir — The interest shown by the United Kingdom and Australia in recognising Palestine reflects both global and domestic considerations (“Defiance on Palestine”, Sept 24). By endorsing Palestinian statehood, they have signalled to strengthen their image as robust democracies. Domestically, the recognition of Palestine appeals to their significant Muslim populations and enhances political leverage. Diplomatically, it positions them as mediators between Israel and the Arab nations, in the Middle East.

While India recognised the Palestinian State long ago, it remains deliberately cautious in the current global situation. On the one hand, New Delhi continues to support Palestinian aspirations in multilateral forums and, on the other hand, it seeks to maintain strong relations with Gulf partners, which are critical for energy and trade. This exemplifies India’s pragmatic approach and its prioritising of domestic affairs.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The scars of mass death, destruction and hunger in Palestine will remain etched in history. The recognition of Palestine is a big step towards its self-determination. At the same time, Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, cannot be justified. The world must work towards bringing Israel and Palestine closer.

Tabraiz Alam Siddiqui,

Howrah

Sir — With the UK, Ca­nada, Australia, Por­tugal, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and others recognising Palestine as a State, more than three-quarters of the United Nations member states have now extended legitimacy to Palestinian statehood. For a people long denied dignity, this is both an affirmation of rights and a symbolic victory.

But recognition on paper does not change realities on the ground. Israeli settlements are expanding in the West Bank, the blockade of Gaza continues to starve Palestinians, and violence flares periodically eroding any hope of stability. Unless recognition is backed by practical measures, the reality will not change.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The recognition of a Palestinian State by France, Britain, Canada and other countries signals a historic shift in global diplomacy. Amid Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, these symbolic endorsements highlight growing international frustration over stalled peace efforts.

Notably, the conditional approach of the French president, Emmanuel Macron — France’s planned recognition of a Palestinian State will not include the opening of an embassy until Hamas frees the hostages — demonstrates a nuanced attempt to balance humanitarian concerns with political realities. Washington’s denial of a visa to the leader of the Palestinian Authority for the UNGA session underscores the complexities of international politics. The momentum towards recognition is more than ceremonial; it is a wake-up call for meaningful dialogue and coexistence.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Sir — Even though several nations have recognised Palestine as a State, the United States of America, which is the staunchest ally of Israel, and key G7 powers, such as Germany, Italy and Japan, refuse to follow suit. Their argument remains anchored in Israel’s security concerns. But peace cannot be built on one people’s rights being conditional on another’s sense of safety.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Delayed success

Sir — Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee receiving their first National Awards this year marked long-awaited milestones in their acting careers. Both actors received the honour after completing 30 years in the film industry. The Malayalam actor, Mohanlal, becoming the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award is historic. This shows that one’s effort is valid and worthwhile regardless of when honour arrives. One should never lose heart in the face of delayed success.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Precise judgement

Sir — It was saddening to learn about the death of the much-adored umpire, Dickie Bird (“Players to fans, everyone loved Bird’s-eye view of cricket”, Sept 24). No finger could be raised against his verdicts. Bird was always a likeable figure, both on and off the field.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai