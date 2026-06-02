Letters to the editor: Traditional markets encourage a more honest relationship with what people eat

Go to the source

Sir — The description of the fish market in “A piscean resistance” (June 30) highlights an uncomfortable reality that modern retail often conceals. Consumers increasingly encounter food as a packaged product with little awareness of its origins. Traditional markets make the process visible and encourage a more honest relationship with what people eat. This visibility may not appeal to everyone, yet it fosters awareness rather than detachment. Conversations about prices, quality and daily life create relationships that extend beyond commerce. Large retail complexes often provide convenience but rarely foster the same social bonds. A society benefits when citizens understand the labour and the resources involved in bringing food to their tables.

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Sajal Das,

Calcutta

Team effort

Sir — Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s second consecutive Indian Premier League win highlights the value of planning and consistency (“Champions remain champions”, June 1). Much of the attention naturally falls on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75, but the final was shaped by disciplined bowling that restricted Gujarat Titans to 155. Dismissing key batters early removed Gujarat’s advantage and left them chasing the game. The result shows that successful teams depend on collective effort. Strong preparation and execution often matter more than individual brilliance.

M.D. Washim,

Mumbai

Sir — The RCB spent years being mocked for falling short despite having talented players. Their recent achievements demonstrate how patience and long-term team building can eventually deliver results. Rajat Patidar’s leadership and the team’s clear strategy deserve recognition. Sport often rewards teams that remain focused during difficult periods rather than making constant changes after every setback.

Pratima Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — One striking aspect of the IPL final was the influence of supporters. Reports suggested that most spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium backed RCB despite Gujarat Titans playing on their home ground. Passionate support creates an atmosphere conducive

to victory and adds colour

to sport. At the same time, the match showed that

crowd support alone does

not win championships.

RCB succeeded because

their players performed

better in crucial moments and handled pressure effectively.

S. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Sir — Virat Kohli’s innings in the IPL final offers a useful lesson about experience. Younger players often receive attention for power hitting, yet Kohli showed the importance of judgment and composure. He accelerated when needed, absorbed pressure during a brief collapse, and remained unbeaten until victory was secured. Great players adapt their approach to the situation rather than relying on one style. That ability continues to make Kohli valuable to RCB.

Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The defeat of Gujarat Titans should not overshadow an excellent season. Reaching an IPL final requires sustained performance across many weeks. One poor match does not erase that achievement. Washington Sundar’s resistance with the bat demonstrated determination even when the contest was slipping away. Public discussion often centres entirely on winners, yet the runners-up also contribute to the quality and competitiveness of a tournament. Gujarat Titans remain a strong side with much to build upon.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The IPL final underlined the growing importance of tactical thinking in cricket. RCB targeted Gujarat Titans with short-pitched bowling and repeatedly forced mistakes from established batters. This was not a victory based on chance. It resulted from identifying weaknesses and executing a clear plan. Modern cricket increasingly rewards teams that analyse conditions and opponents carefully. The final provided an excellent example of strategy being translated into results on the field.

Arshad Ali,

Mumbai

Power vacuum

Sir — In “Fragile peace” (June 1), Himadri Sekhar Mistri correctly identifies

the failures of Colombia’s peace process but he overlooks a significant complication. Iván Mordisco’s influence extends beyond armed conflict and drug trafficking. In regions where the State remains weak, his organisation has reportedly enforced restrictions on deforestation and exercised authority over land use. This does not make him an environmentalist but it illustrates how non-State actors often fill governance vacuums. Any discussion

of Colombia’s future

must recognise the uncomfortable reality that State absence creates alternative centres of power.

Abhijit Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — The article, “Fragile peace”, highlights an often-overlooked aspect of conflict resolution: identity. Former combatants do not merely surrender weapons; they also surrender status, influence and a sense of belonging. If reintegration programmes fail to provide meaningful alternatives, some individuals will return to armed groups. Colombia’s experience shows that economic assistance alone is insufficient. Successful reintegration requires employment, security and social acceptance. Peace policies must recognise the human dimensions of conflict alongside military and political considerations.

Puranjit Sanyal,

Nadia

Sir — Armed groups thrive in regions where State institutions are weak and economic opportunities are limited. Military operations may suppress violence temporarily, but they rarely eliminate its causes.

Chitra Ghosh,

Calcutta