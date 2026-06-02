Storm ahead: Editorial on RBI's optimistic outlook amid growing economic risks

The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report projects confidence amidst heightened glo­bal uncertainty. Real GDP growth accelerated to 7.6% in 2025-26 from 7.1% a year earlier. Inflation eased sharply to 2.1%, the fiscal deficit remained aligned with consolidation targets, and bank balance sheets strengthened. The RBI expects a growth of 6.9% and inflation of 4.6% in 2026-27, arguing that strong domestic demand, sustained public investment, and healthy corporate finances will support economic resilience. But the report’s optimism sits uneasily alongside a growing list of risks. The RBI itself acknowledges that growth might face steep headwinds. This has been echoed by the Union finance ministry’s latest economic review that reinforces such cautionary sentiments. It warns that a below-normal monsoon, moderating economic activity and rising inflationary pressures could weaken consumption demand. For instance, domestic air passenger traffic has declined 1.3% year-on-year. Core industries output and fuel consumption have softened, suggesting that global headwinds are beginning to affect domestic activity. Food inflation has surged over the past four months, while wholesale inflation rose to 8.3% in April amid higher energy prices and rupee depreciation.

The report’s most troubling numbers show that India’s balance of payments swung to a deficit of $30.8 billion in 2025-26, over six times the previous year’s deficit. The capital account surplus collapsed to just $72 million from $16.6 billion a year earlier, while foreign portfolio investors became net sellers. Most concerning is the surge in foreign exchange outflows, which compelled the RBI to finance the entire gap through foreign exchange reserve depletion, raising uncomfortable questions about the durability of India’s external stability amid weakening capital inflows. The banking system presents another contradiction. Although asset quality has improved, the amount involved in bank frauds surged by 46% to Rs 48,021 crore, with public sector banks accounting for Rs 35,709 crore. Advances-related frauds alone amounted to Rs 40,774 crore. The agricultural sector offers a similar warning. Record food grain production coincided with agricultural gross value added slowing to 2.4% from 4.2%, exposing persistent weaknesses in pricing, procurement and market access. A monsoon forecast of only 90% of the long-period average, rising food and energy costs, and the risk of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could intensify inflationary pressures and weaken rural demand. The RBI report thus reveals vulnerabilities that require urgent policy attention.