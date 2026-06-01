Saket building collapse: Families recall victims’ final words and last conversations

1 5 NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (All images by PTI)

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Hours before a multi-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi on 30 May, 28-year-old Kapil stopped by his regular canteen for a meal and a brief conversation with its owner. A regular, he was trusted enough to defer his monthly payment.

That evening, however, he went to another nearby eatery with friends to celebrate a promising job interview and never returned.

"Usually, he pays me on the 28th of every month, but this time he said, 'Uncle, I will pay you on June 1',” recalled Shailendra Singh, owner of 'Chai Shai Biryani', where Kapil was a familiar face.

According to him, Kapil later went out in the evening with his friends to have a roll at another canteen near the building where the tragedy struck.

"He had gone there with his friends in the evening. Just 10 days ago, he had gone to Mumbai for an interview. He was really nice and had been working hard. Everyone around loved him, and he had a helpful nature," Singh said.

2 5 NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Kapil was among those six people who had been killed when a multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, cafes and offices collapsed near Saket Metro Station at around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Eight others were injured in the incident, prompting a massive rescue operation that continued for more than 24 hours.

At the New Mahi Library, where another victim, Alok, had been studying since December last year, manager Abhishek recalled him as a dedicated student.

"He would study in the library for at least 10 to 12 hours daily. He really appeared to be very hardworking and was always willing to help other students," he said.

Abhishek said the timing of the collapse may have prevented an even bigger tragedy.

"If the incident had happened between 8 and 9 pm, the number of people at the canteen would have been much higher... I might have been among those killed too," he said.

3 5 An ambulance carrying a rescued person leaves from the spot where a five-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro station area, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Among those who lost their lives was Parvati, who ran a canteen in the building and was known among students for providing quality meals.

Her daughter now regrets the decision to ask her mother to open a canteen.

"I asked her to open the canteen, but now I regret it," said Neelam.

Speaking to PTI, Neelam said her mother managed to come out of the building after signs of collapse became evident, but went back inside to help students, who were still trapped.

"She went back because of the children," Preeti said.

4 5 An ambulance leaves from the spot where a five-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro station area, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

She also alleged that they had previously noticed pieces of concrete falling from parts of the building and had raised concerns about its condition.

"The real fault lies with the building owner," she said, alleging that construction work had been continuing on the upper floors and that building materials had occasionally fallen during the course of the work.

She said that they were paying Rs 1 lakh monthly rent for the canteen and added that the family has demanded compensation.

"I will fight for my mother. We want compensation. She paid Rs 1 lakh rent for the canteen; she deserves justice," Neelam asserted.

According to officials, five of them were declared dead at AIIMS while another succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital.

After the collapse, MCD is set to launch a crackdown on illegal structures in south Delhi, officials said on Monday.

5 5 Officials at work during a rescue operation after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro station area, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

According to senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, the civic body is likely to begin a seal-and-vacate drive on Monday, identifying buildings that violate building bye-laws in south Delhi.

"We will be issuing notices to all the unauthorised buildings having more than ground plus three floors (G+3). The drive will start in Mehrauli, Saket and other adjoining areas," a senior MCD official said.