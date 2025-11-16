Letters to the editor: The internet loves to pit Malala Yousafzai against Greta Thunberg

Needless contest

Sir — The internet has developed a new hobby: turning Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg into rivals, as if global justice is a school sports day. One survived a bullet for wanting an education, the other skipped lessons to demand climate action, yet the online world insists on choosing a favourite. Yousafzai is scolded for diplomacy, Thunberg is praised for defiance, and the debate produces far more heat than light. Activism takes many forms and these two have already done more than most keyboard critics. The world benefits from both approaches despite the internet’s enthusiasm for needless contests.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Vote for stability

Sir — The National Democratic Alliance’s victory in Bihar shows a clear consolidation of voters’ trust (“Child’s play day”, Nov 15). The scale of the win reflects the state’s confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational strength. The result has unsettled the Mahagathbandhan, which failed to build momentum. Voters appear to have rewarded stability. The outcome also raises expectations for delivery on development promises. Bihar has given the ruling alliance a decisive mandate, and the pressure to meet high aspirations will grow immediately.

Noopur Barua,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — The Mahagath­bandhan’s performance in Bihar signals deep strategic failures. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leadership remained stuck in an old social formula that no longer resonates with the electorate. The Congress offered little value and continues to appear obsolete. Campaign themes such as joblessness and vote chori failed to inspire. The erosion of its Muslim support has exposed a serious weakness for the Grand Old Party. This election highlights the danger of complacency. Alliances need reinvention, clarity and credible leadership.

Alok Kumar,

Gaya

Sir — Nitish Kumar has demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect with the women voters, extreme backward classes and Mahadalits. His welfare delivery, security improvements and administrative style have shaped a strong image for the NDA. Many observers doubted his stamina, yet he travelled tirelessly and presented steadiness. The election result reflects trust built over long years of governance. His influence will shape Bihar’s politics until younger leaders gain traction in the state.

Niamul Hossain Mallick,

East Burdwan

Sir — The Congress faces a stark lesson in Bihar. The party’s dependence on allies has produced stagnation. Its leadership in the state appears scattered, and its social base has drifted away. Occasional yatras undertaken by Rahul Gandhi lack follow-through. Bihar demands a fresh economic and social vision that goes beyond old narratives of justice. The Congress needs new leaders, a deeper grassroots presence, and a willingness to start again. The party will decline further unless it accepts this uncomfortable reality.

Binita Singh,

Patna

Sir — Bihar continues to struggle on economic and human development indicators. Yet, voters have repeatedly endorsed familiar political arrangements, creating a sense of inertia. This pattern raises difficult questions for scholars. Loyalty to welfare schemes is understandable, yet it limits ambition for structural change. Bihar’s history holds examples of bold reform. The present trend suggests a cautious electorate that chooses predictability.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — The election result signals a shift in caste-centred voting. The collapse of the traditional Muslim-Yadav bloc shows changing political behaviour. Leaders who rely on inherited caste loyalties have fallen short.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta