Letters to the editor: The fish market does not need art to be artistic

Bazaar art

Sir — The recent transformation of Kali Babur Bazaar in Howrah into an art gallery is being widely celebrated as a cultural experiment. It deserves appreciation, certainly, but perhaps for a reason deeper than novelty. What it quietly reminds Bengalis is something they have been forgetting: the fish market never needed art to become artistic. There has been a steady retreat from the everyday theatre of the bajaar. Thanks to mobile apps, fish now arrives neatly cut, clinically packed, and conveniently detached from the life it once carried with it. Yet, a traditional fish market is among the most textured public spaces in Bengal. There is craft, choreography, even a certain dramatic flair in how prices are negotiated. These are not acts far removed from art.

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Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Unjust disparity

Sir — The recent Global Justice 50/50 report, Gender (In)Justice?, raises serious concerns about who holds power in justice institutions (“Doublespeak”, Mar 23). It shows that many organisations speak about equality but lack formal policies. This gap weakens trust. Courts and legal bodies should lead by example. Clear rules, published data, and accountability are necessary. Without these, statements about fairness remain hollow. Governments in developing countries should question partners who do not meet the standards they promote.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — A closer reading of the Global Justice 50/50 report findings reveals a troubling imbalance. Women hold many roles, yet very few occupy the highest positions, especially those from low-income countries. This shows that access alone is not enough. Leadership opportunities remain restricted. Institutions must review promotion practices and remove barriers. Equality requires fair pathways to power. Without change at the top, claims of inclusion remain incomplete and unconvincing to the public.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — When formal rules are absent, accountability disappears. This allows inequality to continue unchecked in institutions of justice. Formal policies on hiring, pay, and leadership selection should be mandatory. Transparency is not optional in systems that claim to uphold justice.

D. Sinha,

Calcutta

Crop woes

Sir — Recent weather patterns across India are cause for concern. Unusual heat in March, combined with erratic rainfall, has already affected fruit and grain crops. Apple growers in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh face reduced yields and mango and wheat crops are also under stress. Stronger early warning systems and timely guidance can help farmers adapt.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur, Kerala

Sir — Unseasonal heat and rainfall are beginning to disrupt farming cycles. Farmers rely on predictable seasons. But current conditions are far from stable. Early budding in apple orchards and damage to mango flowers show how fragile crops can be. Grain quality in wheat is also declining under heat stress. These trends demand urgent attention. Agricultural planning must now factor in climate variability.

K.A. Saikia,

Guwahati

Equal rights

Sir — The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on maternity benefits for adoptive mothers corrects an unfair legal distinction. The earlier rule denied benefits of maternity leave to women if the child was older than three months. Adoption timelines often exceed this limit, making the provision ineffective. By removing the age cap, the court has aligned the law with practical realities. This decision supports both mothers and children during a crucial period of family formation.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by recognising adoption as part of reproductive autonomy. The court has affirmed that choosing to adopt is a valid path to parenthood. Denying maternity benefits based on the child’s age placed adoptive mothers at a disadvantage. This ruling strengthens the constitutional understanding of family, moving beyond narrow biological definitions.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Adoption procedures take longer than three months, meaning many mothers were automatically excluded from maternity benefits. The apex court highlighted how such a provision fails mothers. This judgment reinforces the need for legislation that reflects lived realities rather than rigid assumptions.

T. Ramadas,

Chennai

Privacy eroded

Sir — The decision by Meta to remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram messages is worrying. Users rely on private messaging for secure communication. Without encryption, message content becomes accessible to the platform. This shift alters expectations of confidentiality. The explanation of low user uptake does not address the broader issue of user rights. Clear communication and informed consent should guide such changes, especially when they affect millions of users globally.

P.K. Dutta,

Calcutta

Sir — Meta’s move to disable encrypted direct messages on Instagram deserves careful scrutiny. The ability to communicate privately is a basic digital expectation. Removing this option reduces user control over personal data. While safety concerns are valid, policy decisions should balance privacy and enforcement needs. A single approach may not suit all users. Providing choice would have been a more reasonable path than removing encryption altogether.

Pratim Chakraborty,

Calcutta