Letters to the editor: Why are Gen Z couples going to graveyards on dates?

Spooky spot

Sir — Finding a decent place for a date has long been a challenge for couples. The rise of cafes once seemed to offer an easy solution, providing accessible spaces to spend time together. Yet Generation Z now appears weary of the noise, crowds, and distractions of the modern cafe culture and is seeking quieter settings. In this search for intimacy, graveyards have emerged as preferred destinations for young couples. Their quiet surroundings create space for deeper conversations and emotional honesty. This trend also points to the larger issue of the lack of accessible, private, and affordable spaces for romantic partners.

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Sutwani Ghosh,

Calcutta

Disgraceful

Sir — The sheer disrespect for the constitutional process displayed by the outgoing chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, does not behove a politician of her stature (“Did not lose, will not quit: Mamata”, May 6). Banerjee has not accepted her party’s defeat in the elections and is now refusing to resign from her post. Even the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, who imposed a national Emergency after her election from the Rae Bareli constituency was declared void by the Allahabad High Court, seems to be a pale shadow of Banerjee in respect of arrogance. Her refusal to resign will make no difference to the constitutional process of forming the new state government.

It is, however, disconcerting that no leader from the INDIA bloc has come forward to criticise Banerjee’s stance. There are means to challenge election verdicts but nothing can justify Banerjee’s blatant refusal to accept the electoral mandate.

Jai Prakash Gupta,

Ambala

Sir — Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to hand in her resignation has aggravated the bitterness surrounding the assembly elections in Bengal (“Glued”, May 6). Banerjee’s stance echoes Donald Trump’s obstinacy in refusing to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential elections in the United States of America. Both situations highlight the democratic principle where leaders must respect electoral verdicts. For a democracy to flourish, political leaders must show restraint and responsibility in their public statements. Electoral setbacks are part of a political career and leaders must accept the people’s mandate.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — What does Mamata Banerjee want to convey by refusing to resign as chief minister even after the governor has dissolved the assembly? She does not have the right to disrespect the people’s verdict. Her arrogance has shown her to be a leader who has scant regard for democratic and constitutional rules.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli,

Siliguri

Sir — It is ironical that Mamata Banerjee has insisted that she will not quit as chief minister of West Bengal. Banerjee, who has never failed to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party for showing disrespect to constitutional norms, is now refusing to follow those rules herself (“Experts: CM stance irrelevant”, May 6). Her claim that the Bengal assembly polls have been stolen must also logically apply to the 80 seats that her party, the Trinamool Congress, has won. Despite condemning post-poll violence in the past, Banerjee, her critics allege, is trying to incite her supporters. Her intransigence may lead to her dismissal which will be disgraceful for democracy.

Rajib Sarma,

Calcutta

Sir — The statement given by Mamata Banerjee that she will not resign is unacceptable. If Banerjee sticks to her stance, she might become the first chief minister in independent India who had to be dismissed from office. In that way, she will lose the trust of those who have voted for her. I hope better sense prevails and Banerjee makes way for a smooth transition of power on Rabindra Jayanti.

Atul Krishna Srivastava,

Gorakhpur

Sir — Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to resign lacks diplomatic insight and can be compared to Donald Trump’s similar move as president in 2020. Bengal politics seems to be dominated by madness. The TMC’s future as a political outfit hinges on constructive action at this moment.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — Even after the massive rejection by the people of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s unwillingness to quit highlights her megalomaniacal traits. Her decision has brought disrespect to the entire electorate of Bengal. Banerjee should take legal recourse and approach the court about the veracity of the election process. For a leader who has helmed Bengal for 15 years, this episode marks a blot in her political career.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — The result of the Bengal elections has delivered a clear mandate to the BJP. Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to quit is a disgraceful defiance of democracy. Despite her party’s decimation, she remains obstinate. Blaming the Election Commission of India for this loss is a hollow and desperate excuse. A mandate is the ultimate expression of the people’s will; to reject it as a ‘conspiracy’ is an insult to the electorate.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia