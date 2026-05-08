BJP has built system to ‘steal’ elections, will face public anger: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging it has established a system to "steal" elections but said people have understood this and it will have to face public anger.

Addressing a gathering here this evening after participating in the 'Sadbhav Yatra' of Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh, he accused the BJP of stealing elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra and recently in West Bengal and Assam.

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They delete lakhs of names and add lakhs of names. The ECI and bureaucracy are under their control, he alleged.

They think that their rule will not stop, he said.

"But their time is going to come. People have understood that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are selling the country. Airport, ports, infrastructure. Nicobar Island is being sold to Adani," he alleged.

Gandhi again raked up the Indo-US trade deal, reiterating it will destroy Indian farmers.

Our agri sector has been opened for US farmers who can now sell their produce in Indian markets, he said.

Under the deal, we will have to purchase goods from US from every year which will adversely affect our industry including small industry, he claimed.

"Modi also said we will buy from only those to whom US gives permission... And all your data, what you speak, messages you send, medical data, hospital data, all of that Modi has handed over to America. What did India get in this deal, nothing. Zero, we got nothing," he further alleged.

Gandhi also raised the Epstein files issue accusing the government of allegedly selling out India's interests under the Indo-US trade deal.

Stepping up his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi and (industrialist) Adani are one and the same." "Though the company's name is Adani, it should be renamed as 'Modani'," he said.

"The entire nation knows that the BJP's financial system is Adani. US President Donald Trump also knows it...," Gandhi claimed.

Modi cannot say anything without the permission of the US president, he alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament for four hours.

"What was I attempting to speak about? I was about to speak about Epstein, Adani. But Narendra Modi simply got up and went out of Parliament," he said.

Before his address, the former Congress chief also walked about a kilometre with Brijendra, state Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and other leaders as part of the yatra.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and B K Hariprasad were also present.

"Take it in writing, Narendra Modi tick nahi payenga kyon ki janta mein itna gussa hai (Narendra Modi will not be able to survive, because there is so much anger among the public). No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people. And people decide in India what is going to happen," Gandhi said.

He said unemployment is the biggest issue not just in Haryana but in entire country.

Gandhi also claimed that the Congress would defeat Modi.

"And then you would see what action we would take against Modi as they (BJP) have launched a direct assault on the country, democratic system and the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

"They have also attacked on your rights and ended democracy," he alleged while holding a copy of the Constitution.

"We will not forget it, come what may. This is an ideological battle. There are only two ideologies: one is of RSS's hatred and division, and the other represented by the Congress party - of love and unity," he said.

No other party would be able to stand up against the BJP. In the end, only the Congress will remain standing and will defeat it, he claimed.

Gandhi also mentioned to the gathering about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which he undertook earlier.

"A few years ago, we undertook a journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir'a distance of 4,000 km. We walked from Kanyakumari all the way to Kashmir; millions of people walked alongside us, and we raised a slogan: 'To open a shop of love in the marketplace of hate.' "This slogan was not merely our slogan; it emerged from the crowd itself," he said.

However, the country needed this slogan then, and indeed, this country still needs this slogan today, he added.

He congratulated Brijendra Singh for undertaking the Sadbhav Yatra in the "same manner and went among the people, walked on the roads of Haryana".

"My thinking is that in every state, the youth leaders of the Congress should go among the people by holding yatras. You get to learn and people connect with you and political understanding also increases," Gandhi said.

The Sadbhav Yatra began from Danoda village in Narwana in Jind from October 5, 2025.

The foot march was started by Brijendra Singh, son of Congress veteran Birender Singh, to highlight several national and regional issues.

Days before his Yatra began in October, Brijendra Singh, who narrowly lost the 2024 assembly polls from Jind's Uchana Kalan, accused the ruling BJP of playing "divisive politics" and said that "sadbhav" (harmony) has come under stress over the past decade.

Brijendra Singh was a sitting MP from Hisar for the BJP when he resigned ahead of the 2024 general election and switched over to the Congress.

The yatra has so far covered 85 of all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, covering over 2,700 km so far, Brijendra Singh said this evening.

He said the yatra has highlighted issues like "vote chori", unemployment, poor law and order situation, agrarian distress, issues related to government employees, labourers and traders.

"Sadbhav and bhaichara were the message of this yatra, which BJP is making attempt to weaken that," he said.

He said the slogan of the Yatra is "Congress ka haath Bhaichara kay Saath", adding this yatra is a natural extension of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Former chief minister Hooda said Gandhi has a special love for Haryana.

"I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for saving the country's farmers, labourers, and women. He has stopped the three laws introduced by the BJP from moving forward," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.