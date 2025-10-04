Letters to the editor: Simi Garewal draws flak for calling Ravana 'slightly naughty'

Grey nuances

Sir — Religiosity holds a deeper influence than education for the majority of Indians. This was highlighted yet again in a recent incident where Simi Garewal had to face a barrage of criticism for calling Ravana “slightly naughty” and not outright “evil”. The actor challenged the vilification of Ravana and the burning of his effigy on Dussehra in a post on X. Facing a vicious backlash, she had to retract her statement. Mythology thrives on complexity, contradiction and multiplicity and must be open to debate and reinterpretation. Heroes and villains are rarely absolute. Each carries his or her own shade of grey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagnik Maitra,

Delhi

Festive sights

Sir — While inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal which was themed on Operation Sindoor, the Union home minister, Amit Shah, said that he prayed to the goddess for a government that would restore the glory of “Sonar Bangla” after the 2026 assembly polls (“Congress slams Shah for ‘politicising’ Puja”, Sept 29). The Congress’s Bengal in-charge, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, accused Shah of provoking political sentiments by using the festival. But Mir himself politicised the matter by echoing Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shah thus cannot be singled out for doing politics over the festival.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Amit Shah has developed a sudden admiration for Rabindranath Tagore and Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar. While inaugurating the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, Shah, instead of sharing the sentiments associated with the festival, used the occasion to propagate the political agenda of his party. This is disconcerting.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — Durga Puja is not merely a festival; it has an educative value to it (“Art of ideas”, Sept 28). Several Durga Puja pandals focussing on contemporary issues have contributed to the festival gaining recognition from UNESCO. The editorial has rightly pointed out that while the pandals highlighting themes, such as rape, pollution, foeticide, dowry deaths, draw crowds, this does not translate to any real-life impact on people’s lives. People visit the pandals, appreciate the themes, but the essence is not properly imbibed so that they may take steps to stamp out those evils from society.

Asim Bandopadhyay,

Howrah

Sir — I would like to express my admiration for the tribute paid to the legendary artist, Haren Das, by the Shakti Sangha Club during this year’s Durga Puja. The pandal, designed in the style of traditional woodcut art, beautifully echoed the rustic charm and intricate detailing that were hallmarks of Das’s work. Known for his depictions of rural Bengal, Das masterfully captured scenes of village life and the beauty of the countryside.

Shakti Sangha’s artistic team revived this legacy through wooden installations and carvings, creating an immersive atmosphere that both celebrated our cultural roots and honoured one of Bengal’s finest printmakers. At a time when contemporary themes dominate pandal aesthetics, Shakti Sangha’s homage stood out for its depth and reverence for artistic heritage.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — Is it not magical that the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the elite and the commoner, the powerful and the marginalised, all are swept by the festive flow of the Durga Puja? Those belonging to other religions are not untouched by the spirit of festive joy either. Durga Puja is definitely the great equaliser in Bengal.

Ranjan Kumar Auddy,

Calcutta

Sir — During the four days of Durga Puja, Calcutta is thrown into complete pandemonium. The police must be thanked for keeping the maddening crowd thronging the pandals in control.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta