Letters to the editor: Rewatching Aranyer Din Ratri on the big screen

The margin speaks

Sir — After rewatching Aranyer Din Ratri on the big screen recently, I went back to a piece by the author, Su­ma­na Roy, in this paper (“Bareilly’s revenge”, April 27). Rabi Ghosh’s blithe remark about life expectancy rising in the wilderness and his joke about severing all ties with civilisation are indeed part of a habit of treating the provinces as picturesque escape hatches, places to be visited for clarity and then abandoned for comfort. Satyajit Ray’s film catches this instinct with unnerving accuracy. The re-release arrives at a time when provincial India is no longer waiting politely for recognition, as Roy points out in her article. But I would like to point out that in Ray’s classic, too, Palamau was trying to speak up — through the chowkidar, Duli and Lakha — albeit in the brief spaces the narrative allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

At risk

Sir — The sudden death of 29 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo demands clear answers because this scale of loss is unprecedented. An investigation has been ordered. This is welcome. Yet the fact that basic safeguards appear to have failed should worry anyone who expects competent wildlife management. A contagious infection is perhaps something that cannot be predicted or stopped immediately. But accidental contamination or systemic neglect cannot be dismissed. Protected species require careful oversight. The zoo’s expansion plans look too ambitious. A swift and transparent inquiry is essential.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — The scale of the blackbuck tragedy points to a deeper problem with the zoo administration. Vigilance around water quality, feed and enclosure hygiene should never slip to the point where nearly an entire herd is wiped out. However, the authorities deserve a chance to establish the cause before blame is cast. Disease outbreaks can strike even well-run facilities. What this episode really signals is the need for stronger veterinary infrastructure and regular independent audits. These deaths will remain a cautionary tale until oversight is treated as seriously as expansion plans.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — The proposal to upgrade the Belagavi zoo while it struggles with basic animal care feels like a recipe for disaster. Adding giraffes, hippos and zebras is an attractive idea, but managing such species demands trained staff and robust systems. The recent blackbuck deaths show that the foundation of the zoo is not steady. Expansion can proceed only after the zoo demonstrates reliable day-to-day management. Visitors may enjoy fancy exhibits, but the first measure of a zoo is its ability to keep animals safe.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The death of 29 blackbucks brought to mind the deaths of the cheetahs that were relocated to India. A wider debate on wildlife imports and maintenance deserves attention because India is preparing to bring eight more cheetahs from Botswana despite earlier loss­es under Project Cheetah. Experts have already warned that climatic differences bet­ween southern Africa and India played a role in the previous fatalities. These concerns require careful study rather than a rush to meet political timelines. Translocation is valuable when backed by science. India must not appear indifferent to the warnings issued by South Africa, Kenya and now the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. A pause for reflection will protect both the animals and the credibility of the project.

M. Jeyaram,

Chennai

Sir — CITES has recommended stronger due diligence before India imports more endangered species, and the timing could not be more pointed. The deaths of the translocated cheetahs earlier underline the need for discipline in wildlife trade. But an outright rejection of imports would limit conservation options in a country where habitat fragmentation is increasing. What is required is stricter compliance with global norms and transparent reporting on the health of imported animals. India can strengthen conservation without appearing cavalier about international obligations.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Robotic voice

Sir — Customer service in 2025 feels like a game designed to exhaust patience rather than solve problems. Companies insist that automation increases efficiency, yet the experience often leaves users stranded in loops of irrelevant menus and unhelpful voicebots. The shift away from human contact reflects a desire to cut costs, not improve support. Artificial Intelligence can handle routine tasks but it collapses when nuance, safety concerns or senior citizens are involved. Automation has value, but reducing human access to a premium feature creates mistrust.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Bag it

Sir — The frenzy over the tote bag of the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, would be amusing if it did not reveal how deeply politics still treats women as curiosities. A prime minister carries a bag big enough for her files, and suddenly an entire nation eagerly compares it to Margaret Thatcher’s legendary purse as though it might offer clues to foreign policy. No one asks why male leaders never carry anything. They simply rely on unseen aides and enjoy the symbolism of empty hands. The fascination with the ‘Sanae Tote’ exposes a culture more comfortable analysing a woman’s accessories than her governance.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The excitement around the ‘Sanae Tote’ mirrors a familiar spectacle in India where parts of the media once lost their composure over Mahua Moitra’s purse as though a handbag were a moral scandal. Where women are concerned, politics is sidelined and the accessory becomes the headline.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta