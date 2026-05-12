Letters to the editor: Mass destruction of books for AI training raises ethical questions

Thought shredded

Sir — Anthropic AI’s Project Panama, which involved buying millions of physical books, cutting them apart with industrial machines, scanning every page and pulping the remains to train Artificial Intelligence software, recalls some of history’s darkest assaults on literature. From the Nazi book burnings of 1933 to the destruction of libraries during China’s Cultural Revolution, the deliberate destruction of books has always symbolised contempt for human knowledge and culture. Anthropic AI may claim technological innovation, but treating books as disposable fuel for chatbots reflects a dangerous corporate mindset. Books are not raw material for machines. They are records of human thought, creativity and civilisation itself.

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Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Unfair demands

Sir — The prime minister, Narendra Modi, has asked citizens to adopt austerity measures because of the economic impact of the West Asia conflict and the resultant rise in fuel prices. He urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport, carpool and revive work-from-home arrangements. He also advised families to avoid buying gold, postpone foreign holidays and reduce cooking oil consumption. Farmers were asked to cut fertiliser use and move towards natural farming. The prime minister presented these changes as necessary steps to conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce import dependence. What he should have admitted but failed to mention is that these ‘national sacrifices’ were needed because of his government’s ineptitude.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — Narendra Modi’s appeal for restraint raises a basic question about fairness. Chief ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from across India recently travelled to Calcutta for the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony. Convoys, chartered flights and heavy security arrangements consumed enormous fuel. At that stage, no appeal for conservation was heard from the Centre. Citizens are now being asked to reduce ordinary travel and daily consumption after political events already exhausted public resources. National sacrifice cannot appear selective. Public trust depends on consistency from those holding power first.

Mohammad Arif,

Mumbai

Sir — The suggestion that families reduce edible oil use and avoid buying gold is insensitive and detached from reality. Ordinary households already face rising prices across essentials like edible oil. Many middle-class families have reduced spending for months because of inflation. To saddle them with austerity measures because of the government’s lack of planning is unfair. Moreover, gold purchases often represent financial security for women and older citizens. The government should focus on its own spending and taxation policies instead of presenting personal consumption choices as the main solution to an economic crisis.

Shreya Basu,

Nainital

Sir — The prime minister’s call for greater use of public transport deserves serious consideration. India imports most of its crude oil, making the economy vulnerable during global conflicts. Carpooling, metro travel and better freight movement through railways could reduce pressure on fuel imports over time. However, such advice must come with better infrastructure. Large sections of India still lack reliable metro systems, buses and safe public transport. Behavioural change cannot succeed through speeches alone. Citizens require affordable and practical alternatives before they can meaningfully change daily travel habits.

Chitra Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Narendra Modi’s remarks about foreign vacations and overseas weddings of Indians risk creating unnecessary moral judgement around personal choices. Many Indians travel abroad for work, family obligations or education, not luxury. Tourism also reflects growing incomes and global exposure. Strong economies are built through stable policies, industrial growth and export strength. Citizens should not feel guilty for lawful spending decisions when structural economic problems require government-level planning and long-term reforms.

K. Saikia,

Barpeta, Assam

Sir — Work-from-home arrangements may reduce fuel use but millions of Indians do not have that option. Factory workers, delivery staff, healthcare employees, shopkeepers and transport workers must travel daily to earn livelihoods. Online meetings mainly benefit white-collar sectors concentrated in large cities. Public policy should recognise these differences instead of presenting uniform solutions for everyone. Energy conservation is important, yet the burden should not fall disproportionately on ordinary workers while governments continue with expensive political events, large convoys and publicity campaigns without visible reductions in expenditure.

Sajal Das,

Calcutta

Green legacy

Sir — David Atten­borough’s conservation legacy includes introducing a generation to forests, oceans and wildlife through his unforgettable narration (“Nature’s man”, May 10). High-definition, close-up footage of animals and marine life inspired awe beyond textbooks. His documentaries nurtured curiosity, humility and emotional connection with nature. In an age of shrinking attention spans and disposable content, Attenborough’s work remains a powerful reminder that storytelling can deepen humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Sir — David Atten­borough’s documentaries inspired generations. More than 40 species being named after him reflects his extraordinary contribution to natural history and conservation.

Dhananjay Sinha,

Calcutta