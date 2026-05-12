Crimes shift: Editorial on latest NCRB report and newer forms of criminality it brings to light

India’s latest crime data map the emerging anxieties of a society that is being reshaped by technology, urbanisation and economic change. The Crime in India 2024 report, released by the National Crime Records Bureau last week, shows that even though the overall crime rate dropped 6% from 2023, with 58.86 lakh cognisable crimes recorded in 2024, along with a dip in crimes against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, the suicide burden has decreased marginally — the suicide rate stood at 12.2 in 2024. There were other gains. India saw a minor 1.4% decrease in crimes against women in 2024. Violent transgressions such as bodily offences — murder, rape, kidnapping, abduction, and hurt — as well as property offences — theft, burglary, robbery, and criminal breach of trust — have also declined. Yet beneath these reassuring aggregates lies a far more complex reality. These gains are being offset by the explosive growth of newer forms of criminality. In 2024, cybercrime cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time, rising more than 17% in a year. Fraud emerged as the dominant motive, followed by online sexual exploitation and extortion. That is not all. Deaths due to drug overdose saw a massive 50% increase and there was about a 6% hike in crimes against children and against ‘the State’. This shows that crime in India is not static; it is evolving. Incidentally, this latest compendium of crime statistics is the first since the adoption of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita two years ago.

The implications of these findings are profound. India’s criminal justice system continues to suffer from weak conviction rates and mounting pendency. The charge-sheeting rate of IPC/BNS crimes decreased marginally: from 72.7% in 2023 to 72.1% in 2024, while pendency increased from 29.2% to 31.2%. But a fall in registered cases does not necessarily indicate falling crime; it suggests filtering mechanisms, administrative inertia or investigative incapacity. Emerging crimes also expose new challenges. Conventional policing was, for instance, designed to tackle crimes rooted in geography. Cyber fraud, however, operates across borders and jurisdictions. Law enforcement agencies thus face a hydra-headed challenge in this respect. What is needed is better investigative capacity, faster judicial processes, stronger cyber policing and greater public awareness about online fraud. India’s principal challenge lies in adapting institutions to crimes that are mutating faster than the system is designed to combat.