Letters to the editor: It is hard not to shed a tear at the plight of Babul Supriyo

Late discovery

Sir — Friends and foes alike would be hard pressed not to shed a tear at the plight of the singer and politician, Babul Supriyo. When he was in the Bharatiya Janata Party, the singer alleged that he had been asked to give up his singing career as it did not gel with the BJP’s image. Supriyo ultimately left the party with complaints of his efforts and sacrifices being unappreciated. Now that he has joined the Trinamool Congress, the saffron ecosystem seems to have finally discovered his worth as a musician. This Rabindra Jayanti — the day the new BJP government in the state was sworn in — many saffron supporters were heard blaring Rabindrasangeet sung by Surpiyo.

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Puranjit Sanyal,

Calcutta

New beginning

Sir — The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and actor, C. Joseph Vijay, has finally been sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu (“Tamil Nadu deadlock ends, Vijay to be CM”, May 10). The governor administered the oath to Vijay and his nine ministers. Vijay’s speech was confident and focused on fulfilling election promises. He said a white paper on the state’s finances would be released soon. His first decisions included measures to protect women and make Tamil Nadu drug-free. Reports suggest many All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators may extend outside support to his government. Supporters hope Vijay’s government will complete a stable and successful five-year term.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — Many eyebrows were raised when the swearing-in ceremony of C. Joseph Vijay began with the singing of “Vande Mataram”, followed by the national anthem and “Tamil thai vazhthu”. This marked a departure from the traditional Dravidian model. It may, however, signal a practical approach. Instead of engaging in unnecessary confrontation with the governor of Tamil Nadu and the Centre, Vijay appears focused on maintaining cordial relations to secure administrative and developmental benefits for the state.

R. Arulanandham,

Tirunelveli

Sir — By leading his fledgling party to a sweeping victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, C. Joseph Vijay has ended the decades-long dominance of the state’s two major Dravidian parties. His maiden speech as chief minister, stressing transparent governance, secularism, and social justice sounded promising. The real challenge, however, lies in translating promises into effective governance. Maintaining stability, meeting public expectations, and fulfilling electoral commitments amid economic and administrative pressures will demand political maturity and pragmatism. It is hoped that Vijay will justify the massive mandate and deliver a clean, efficient, and corruption-free administration.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Hours after taking oath, C. Joseph Vijay announced three major decisions: 200 units of free electricity for households, a “SingaPen” Special Task Force for women’s safety, and a task force to make Tamil Nadu drug-free. These measures signalled an assertive start to the TVK’s welfare and governance agenda. The new government marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics after decades of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

and AIADMK sharing power.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Vijay’s popularity, mass appeal, and anti-corruption stance attracted voters seeking change beyond traditional Dravidian politics. The real challenge now lies in governance. Balancing welfare promises, financial discipline, and public wishes will test Vijay’s political maturity. As history has shown with leaders such as N.T. Rama Rao, M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, and J. Jayalalithaa, lasting leadership depends on effective administration, not charisma alone.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

Sir — After days of political suspense and negotiations with parties including the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, and the Congress, C. Joseph Vijay finally secured enough support to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Sworn in at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium amid loud cheers from supporters and Gen Z admirers, Vijay promised transparent governance and quickly announced welfare measures, including free electricity, women’s safety initiatives, and anti-drug units. His rise marks a historic break from decades of Dravidian party dominance. Yet, governing a coalition while balancing welfare promises, finances, and people’s hopes will remain Vijay’s toughest challenge.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — C. Joseph Vijay secured enough support to reach the magic number to form the government in Tamil Nadu after days of uncertainty and political bargaining. Managing alliance pressures, administrative challenges, and expectations of young voters while maintaining political independence will determine whether Vijay’s dramatic political debut translates into durable governance.

Vijay Ramachandran,

Chennai