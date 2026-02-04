Letters to the editor: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni gets an angelic PR spin at Rome’s St. Lawrence in Lucina

Political angel

Sir — A recently restored fresco in Rome's Basilica of St Lawrence in Lucina has caused controversy. The restorer has been accused of painting the face of Italy’s far-Right premier, Giorgia Meloni, in the likeness of an angel. While the culture ministry and the diocese of Rome have launched probes into this identity crisis, Meloni herself took it in her stride, posting the angel’s photo on Instagram while dismissing any likeness. Art has been used as a political tool since time immemorial. Renaissance painters were known to slip patrons into biblical scenes to secure funding. It will not be strange for today's restorers to insert prime ministers into frames. An angelic PR spin is perhaps what Meloni needs amidst rising opposition.

Buddhadeb Sarkar,

Noida

Sudden elevation

Sir — Sunetra Pawar’s sudden elevation as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra has sharply widened the existing fissures within the Pawar family. The appointment took place without the knowledge of the patriarch, Sharad Pawar ("Wife gets Ajit post, hint of rift", Feb 1). The haste in the appointment is being seen as an attempt to quickly secure the leadership of the Ajit Pawar faction after his death and to prevent its merger with the Sharad Pawar camp. Critics are right to argue that the Bharatiya Janata Party may have orchestrated Sunetra Pawar's swift induction.

The immediate challenge for Sunetra Pawar will be managing the pulls and pressures of coalition politics while working alongside the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. She will have to carefully navigate the intricate dynamics of the ruling Mahayuti alliance where the BJP remains the dominant force.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Ajit Pawar, assumed the post of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister within three days of her husband’s death in a plane crash at Baramati. While the tragedy understandably evoked widespread sympathy, governance cannot be guided by sentiments alone. India is a parliamentary democracy, not a dynastic polity. When the next of kin of a deceased leader is swiftly elevated to the same constitutional office, it blurs the line between democratic mandate and dynastic entitlement. Such moves risk weakening institutional credibility. A transparent process of electing a party leader from among its ranks would have sent a far stronger message of democratic maturity.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Although Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in was described as an “internal matter” of the party by Sharad Pawar, it would have been politically and symbolically appropriate to inform him and his daughter, Supriya Sule, of the matter ("New cracks", Feb 3). The absence of key family members and the haste with which the ceremony was conducted sent a discomforting signal.

A political novice who has also faced electoral defeat, Sunetra Pawar will have to rely on senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party to deal with shrewd allies such as Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. Her first real test will be winning the Baramati assembly seat.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — A Hamletian predicament appears to confront Sharad Pawar over the proposed merger of the two factions of the NCP. He initially stated that talks on the merger were in their final stages. But later, he contradicted himself, saying that the merger was uncertain. Sunetra Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led cabinet has created disquiet within the Pawar family.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Rare feat

Sir — The Dalai Lama won at the 68th Grammy Awards for his audiobook, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, marking a rare instance of a spiritual leader being recognised on a global platform in the category of audiobook, narration and storytelling. Even as China viewed the honour through a political lens, for India, it became the source of a celebration. The award is likely to inspire followers of the Dalai Lama to value this global recognition of his enduring legacy while encouraging millions to embrace the practice of meditation in pursuit of inner peace.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Young blood

Sir — A career Grand Slam is an extraordinary achievement. Carlos Alcaraz has accomplished it at the age of just 22 ("Alcaraz shows why he is better than the best", Feb 2). Legends such as Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, Ivan Lendl and Stefan Edberg never managed to conquer all surfaces and conditions, underlining the sheer magnitude of the feat. Ice-cold under pressure, Alcaraz stayed laser-focused on the task at hand, calmly holding serve and subduing Novak Djokovic with authority. Despite losing the first set, he mounted a stunning comeback, winning three sets in a row to defeat Djokovic.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Chennai

Sir — Carlos Alcaraz scripted history by becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, defeating the Serbian great, Novak Djokovic, in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday. A blend of power and touch, aggression balanced by tactical intelligence, and a maturity far beyond his years have become Alcaraz's defining traits.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — A set down against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, Alcaraz turned the match on its head by winning the next three sets. In the longer rallies, he remained calm, kept pressure on his opponent, and chose his moments with intelligence. The way he covered the court was a joy to watch. With Alcaraz, the legacy of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic appears to be in safe hands.

Bal Govind,

Noida