Letters to the editor: If single-use plastic bags become the stuff of high fashion, Indian households sit on untold riches

Bag it

Sir — At the Beijing International Film Festival, the act­ress, Zhang Jingyi, walked the red carpet in a stunning gown, paired, quite oddly, with what looked like a single-use plastic bag. While some were simply bemused by the accessory, which looked very similar to the plain, polythene bags that we use to pick up groceries, fashion enthusiasts were quick to draw parallels with Balenciaga’s infamous trash pouch that costs nearly 1.7 lakh rupees. After all, nothing screams elite like paying crores for something that the local subziwala gives for free. If single-use plastic bags become the stuff of high fashion, then Indian households that are known for hoarding plastic bags are sitting on untold riches without having any knowledge of it.

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Ankita Jana,

Calcutta

Grim warning

Sir — The article, “The Ides of March” (Mar 15), by Gopalkrishna Gandhi offers a thought-provoking and chilling analysis of today’s war-torn world and its uncertain future. It reads as a grim prophecy that global powers would do well to heed; they should initiate peace parleys without delay. The columnist draws on William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, in which a soothsayer warns Caesar: “Beware the Ides of March.” While Gopalkrishna Gandhi refers to Caesar’s triumph over his rival, Pompey, Shakespeare depicts Caesar returning to Rome after victory over Pompey’s sons. But Caesar’s assassination at the foot of Pompey’s statue is ironic and underscores the fragility of power.

Shipra Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — Gopalkrishna Gandhi has rightly argued in his article that Ali Hosseini Khamenei was an “ultra” in making Iran an ultra-male state and the Israeli-American bombings that killed the former ayatollah and several members of his family were “ultra-vires”. The Iran conflict threatens to spiral into prolonged violence, multiplying suffering and death. It is on the verge of triggering a severe oil shock, pushing vulnerable populations towards crisis, and could even escalate into nuclear confrontation.

These are no longer merely Shakespearean warnings. Gopalkrishna Gandhi correctly observes the eerie parallels between 44 BCE and 2026 CE. In the age of nuclear weapons and Artificial Intelligence, humanity must not repeat the tragic patterns that began with Julius Caesar’s assassination.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Sir — March 15 is more than a date; it is a reminder of how swiftly power can turn from triumph to tragedy. Julius Caesar’s assassination on March 15, 44 BCE exposed the fragility of authority. Across history, March has witnessed pivotal events, from wars to revolutions. In India, too, it marks historical milestones, such as Akbar’s abolition of the jizya tax and the British announcement of India’s impending independence. Today, the Ides of March serves as a metaphor. While the tools of power have evolved, the underlying impulses remain the same.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — The soothsayer’s warning to Julius Caesar about the Ides of March has forever imbued that date with ominous significance. Not only did Shakespeare’s words stick over the ages, but they also branded the date with a gloomy connotation. The warning is just as apt for the current government of West Bengal which remains plagued by the spectres of unemployment and corruption. The warning implicit in the Ides of March is clear: governments must remain responsive to public concerns.

A.K. Ghosh,

Calcutta

Misinformation fog

Sir — Speculation was rife that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, had passed away after a video of him seemed to show that the leader had six fingers in one hand — implying that it had been generated using Artificial Intelligence. However, subsequent fact-checks confirmed that it was merely a visual glitch.

Netanyahu responded by releasing a video showing him ordering a coffee from a cafe. In the video, he sticks out his hands to show five fingers and counter the death claims. The episode highlights the challenge of distinguishing fact from fabrication in the age of AI. Careful verification remains essential before drawing conclusions from viral online content.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala, Punjab

Sir — Conjecture about Benjamin Netanyahu’s whereabouts intensified when he was absent from public view during a critical phase of the Israel-Iran conflict. Videos circulating online further fuelled rumours of him being injured or dead. In the absence of official confirmation, such conjecture often flourishes. This only reinforces the truth that in times of war, misinformation spreads rapidly and it must be countered.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Rumours of Ben­jamin Netanyahu’s death spread rapidly across social media, only to be contradicted by his appearance in a video that shows him casually ordering coffee from a cafe in Israel. While the internet rushed to conclusions about the leader’s death, Netanyahu appeared unbothered. The episode resembled satire more than a geopolitical crisis.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Harmful impact

Sir — The environmental impact of Artificial Intelligence is becoming increasingly concerning. Recent studies indicate that AI systems consume vast amounts of energy and natural resources. A single AI query requires significantly more power than a standard online search. Training large models consumes enormous quantities of electricity. Without careful regulation, the growth of AI could

intensify both energy and water crises.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas