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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

No victory rallies allowed on Monday, Election Commission and Kolkata Police say

An EC official also told PTI that the poll panel was looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 04.05.26, 11:06 AM
Security forces stand guard outside a counting centre as officials count postal ballots for three constituencies, Bolpur, Nanoor and Labpur, during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Bolpur, in Birbhum district, Monday, May 4, 2026.

Security forces stand guard outside a counting centre as officials count postal ballots for three constituencies, Bolpur, Nanoor and Labpur, during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Bolpur, in Birbhum district, Monday, May 4, 2026. PTI

Rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will not be allowed anywhere in Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the chief electoral officer's (CEO) office said and the Kolkata police also put out a notification.

The EC official also told PTI that the poll panel was looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

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"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

The Kolkata Police notification said: “VIctory processions, if any, may be conducted on 5th May. 2026 or thereafter only after obtainIng prior permission from officer-in-charge of the concerned police station. Only h permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the conditions Imposed in the permission.”

The measures have been put in place to prevent post-result violence, to which Bengal is no stranger. Union home minister Amit Shah has also said that central forces will stay on in Bengal for 60 days after the results.

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