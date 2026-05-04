‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ registers second-highest opening for a film in 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 delivered a strong global debut, earning USD 233 million in its opening weekend, trade figures show. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains in the top spot with USD 372.6 million opening weekend haul.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 took in USD 77 million in North America and USD 156.6 million internationally.

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In the United States and Canada, the film displaced Michael from the top spot, although the musical biopic held firm in its second weekend with USD 54 million, a 44% drop.

According to PostTrak exit polls, women accounted for about 76 per cent of ticket buyers.

The sequel sees Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) return to work for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), at the fictional Runway magazine amid a diminished media landscape.

The film marks the highest opening weekend of Meryl Streep’s career, surpassing the USD 90 million worldwide debut of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. It is also the biggest global opening for Emily Blunt, exceeding the USD 180.4 million debut of Oppenheimer.

Director David Frankel told the Associated Press, “By the time you finish paying all the biggest movie stars in the world, you still end up with basically the same budget for making the movie as we did the first one.”

The original The Devil Wears Prada, released in June 2006, grossed more than USD 326 million worldwide.

Overall, the North American box office is running approximately 14 per cent ahead of 2025 levels, with domestic ticket sales reaching about USD 2.8 billion so far this year.