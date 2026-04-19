Letters to the editor: Civil war breaks out among Ngogo chimpanzees in Uganda

Shared plot

Sir — The Ngogo chimpanzees in Uganda spent decades living peacefully in one large troop before splitting into rival factions recently and starting a deadly civil war. Twenty-eight have died, including nine infants, in clashes over territory and dominance. The plot sounds uncomfortably familiar to humans: loud displays of strength, fierce border disputes, and every side certain of its own greatness are phenomena we know all too well. One almost expects a chimpanzee in a red cap to appear and promise to make the forest great again. For chimpanzees and humans alike, the tragedy is that nobody truly wins.

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Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Bombastic response

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, attacked Pope Leo XIV after the latter criticised the leader’s remarks on Iran and warned against the language of destruction in geopolitics. Trump called the pope weak on crime and foreign policy. This response is deeply troubling, especially for a president who swears on being a devout Christian. Pope Leo was right to remind the world that moral limits exist and that power does not place anyone above conscience.

Pratima Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — Donald Trump and Pope Leo have clashed but the issue is larger than one disagreement. Presidents are not priests and popes are not generals. A government may use force, but it must still face moral questions. Pope Leo asked those questions and Trump chose to respond with bluster instead of reflection.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

War victim

Sir — Lebanon is paying the price for being everyone else’s battlefield. Israel’s repeated invasions, Hezbollah’s armed dominance, and Iran’s backing have trapped ordinary citizens in permanent insecurity. More than a million people are displaced while political leaders trade slogans about defence and resistance. A democracy cannot function properly when one militia is stronger than the State itself. Lebanon needs sovereignty restored, not another generation raised among checkpoints, funerals, and broken promises.

Chaitali Nath,

Calcutta

Sir — The tragedy of Lebanon shows how proxy wars destroy countries that are not officially a part of wars. Israel claimed that it was fighting Hezbollah, Hezbollah claims it is defending Lebanon, and Iran treats the conflict as part of its regional strategy. Meanwhile, civilians lose homes, jobs, and safety. Conflict is managed, never resolved. This pattern has existed for decades. Foreign powers speak of security, but Lebanese families are left counting graves instead of election results.

G. Bhat,

Nagpur

Patience pays

Sir — The Gujarat Titans’ victory over Kolkata Knight Riders showed the value of calm batting over chaos. Shubman Gill did not chase headlines with reckless hitting. His 86 came through timing, placement, and control, proving that classical strokeplay still thrives in Twenty20 cricket. Cameron Green fought hard for KKR, but poor support around him wasted the effort. A team cannot depend on one rescue act every week. KKR’s larger problem remains clarity and collective purpose.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Shubman Gill’s innings against KKR was a reminder that strike rate debates often ignore context. He trusted proper cricket shots and paced the chase with maturity. His batting had shape and patience, which often matters more than flashy statistics. Cameron Green’s 79 was important too, but KKR failed to manage the innings around him. Cricket rewards partnerships and patience.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta