Letters to the editor: Costume Art-themed 2026 Met Gala turns metallic fashion into a spectacle

Hollow shimmer

Sir — The 2026 Met Gala, which was themed Costume Art, turned metallic fashion into a spectacle. Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet chose to portray sculptural glamour. Ananya Birla, for instance, wore a dramatic stainless steel mask crafted by Subodh Gupta, an artist renowned for transforming everyday objects into high art. Gupta incorporated stainless steel elements into the ensemble, reimagining industrial material as wearable sculpture. Yet, beyond the glamour of the red carpet, the global metal market remains turbulent. The Iran-US conflict has severely disrupted aluminium supply chains, sending prices soaring. While fashion transforms aluminium into luxury, this shimmering metal remains tied to scarcity, disruption, and economic anxiety.

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P. Saiesha,

Hyderabad

Democratic failure

Sir — Sukanta Chaudhuri cuts to the heart of one of the gravest democratic failures of our times — the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls (“A glaring gap”, May 4). The disenfranchisement of 27.16 lakh voters in Bengal on grounds as trivial as spelling variations in documents is not merely a procedural lapse; it is a structural assault on the constitutional guarantee of suffrage. The “logical discrepancies” cited by the Election Commission of India are a reflection of the failures of record-keeping.

However, one aspect that the article touches on but deserves sharper focus is the tribunal process for voters under the adjudicatory process. Taking nearly four decades to resolve 27.16 lakh cases would amount not just to justice delayed but justice systematically denied.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Lens widened

Sir — The Supreme Court’s recent view on the right of the accused to a fair and speedy trial as “old-fashioned” is significant (“Equal justice”, April 30). The right to a speedy trial (Article 21) and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty (Article 20(3)) remain relevant at a time when arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention and custodial violence are rampant. The exclusion of victims, especially vulnerable ones, from representation in the legal process is unfortunate. Witness protection and legal support must be ensured to maintain a balance between the rights of the accused and those of the victims.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

Kharagpur

Two sides

Sir — In “Bengal and AI” (May 3), Debashis Sen laments that while India is among the countries with the most active users of Artificial Intelligence, neither Calcutta nor Bengal figures among Indian regions where AI adoption is concentrated. This despite Bengal’s long tradition of engineering excellence and analytical thinking. Sen traces this decline to historical missteps such as the Left’s resistance to computerisation in the 1980s.

Bengal is yet to fully awaken to the potential of AI. Sen’s proposal for a “Deep State” — a collective think tank modelled on institutions in the United States of America — seeks to encourage technological innovation.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Debashis Sen advocates the adoption of AI across sectors in Bengal. The other side of the debate also merits attention. The idea of ‘Deep State’ agencies carries troubling political implications and is hardly an ideal model to emulate. Concerns regarding AI’s risks are not unfounded either. As AI advances rapidly, enthusiasm for innovation must be matched by equal commitment to regulation, accountability and ethical safeguards.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Gem reclaim

Sir — Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York, has revived the debate on the Koh-i-noor by suggesting that he would ask Britain’s King Charles III, who was recently on an official visit to the United States of America, to return the diamond to India. Koh-i-noor remains a symbol of India’s historical legacy and colonial dispossession. India today shares cordial ties with Britain. If pursued tactfully at the diplomatic level, the demand for the Koh-i-noor’s return could gather greater global legitimacy. The renewed attention generated by Mamdani’s remarks may well provide an opportunity for India to press its case more firmly.

Shantaram Wagh,

Pune

Be sensitive

Sir — Several factors are responsible for the transformation in the portrayal of sexual violence on OTT platforms, such as greater regulatory freedom, a more mature and niche audience, and the extended narrative space for nuanced storytelling (“A different lens”, May 3).

While OTT platforms have enabled more open and varied portrayals, sexual violence should never be reduced to a mere device for shock value. As long as these subjects are handled with sensitivity, restraint and meaningful context, such portrayals can retain their artistic and social relevance.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Regardless of ideological framing, creators rarely fail at capitalising on the commercial appeal of sex on screen. Whether depicted through the depravity of perpetrators or the agency of victims, sexuality often becomes the central hook for attracting audiences. Socially sensitive themes are being packaged with voyeurism and shock value to maximise streaming numbers.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Melodious lesson

Sir — In a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has introduced a new Hindi textbook, Ganga, for students of Class IX, which is based on the life of the late singer. This will not only familiarise students with her contributions to Indian culture but also inspire them through her story of perseverance.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta