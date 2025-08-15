Letters to the editor: Chinese GenZers pay to beat job-hunting blues with fake office set-ups

Fake comfort

Sir — Job hunting is a draining process; the emotional toll of rejection can lead to a candidate feeling dejected. But Chinese GenZers seem to have beaten the job-hunting blues in style — and with money. They are paying 30-50 yuan per day to sit in fake office set-ups across the country. These faux working locations with computers and lunch seem to be better at stimulating camaraderie with other job seekers than an isolated home. But pretending to have a 9-5 experience can hardly provide the push one needs to land a job for real. Further, one wonders how they are paying to sit in fake offices if they are truly jobless.

Tilottama Ghosh,

Noida

Many meanings

Sir — The conclusion in Jayanta Sengupta’s article, “The Bharat triptych” (Aug 12), that “we need prudent patriots, not provocateurs and persecutors”, should be stretched to encompass the notions of Indian pluralism, multilingualism and multiculturalism. Sengupta writes about the slogans and visual icons that have been appropriated to spread divisive messages. While it is the job of critics to point out such manipulated words and icons, citizens must be free to chant slogans, such as Vande Mataram and Jai Hind, that have been historically used to uphold India’s glory.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Sir — In a beautifully written article, Jayanta Sengupta, at the end of a detailed analysis on three popular slogans and imageries associated with India, thoughtfully concludes that Bharat cannot be equated with Bharat Mata. As we celebrate the 79th Independence Day, we need to need to uphold diversity and promote democratic and secular ideals. Any slogan containing specific religious connotation has a limited scope and, thus, should not be imposed on a country as diverse as India.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — Sugata Bose’s book, The Nation as Mother and Other Visions of Nationhood, published in 2017, offered a subtle interpretation of the ways of imagining the nation as mother, thereby providing different visions of India as a free country. It dismantles the dichotomy between secular nationalism and religious communalism. The arguments presented in this book assume significance in the context of what Jayanta Sengupta discusses in his column.

Niamul Hossain Mallick,

East Burdwan

Movie magic

Sir — As we celebrate 50 years of the iconic film, Sholay, which was released on August 15, 1975, we commemorate not just a cinematic masterpiece but also a timeless depiction of friendship. The bond between Jai and Veeru teaches us the power of loyalty, sacrifice, and unwavering support.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Sir — Amul has joined the celebration of the golden jubilee of Sholay with its topical advertisement that has become popular on social media. The illustration of Jai (played by Amitabh Bachchan) riding a motorcycle and Veeru (portrayed by Dharmendra) riding pillion while holding a half-eaten buttered toast in one hand and another slice in the other conveyed their everlasting bond.

Sholay redefined Indian cinema. A gripping plot-line, unforgettable dialogues, splendid music and power-packed performances make the film an enduring masterpiece and a mass entertainer. No wonder BBC declared it the ‘Film of the Millennium’.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

AI epoch

Sir — In “Risk assessment” (Aug 8), Anup Sinha correctly inferred the possible supersession of humans by Artificial Intelligence in future. The article was a wake-up call to mull AI’s abilities to act autonomously, self-replicate and influence.

The increasing adoption of AI across the world might affect employment. Students are turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for their school assignments. This will hamper their intellectual growth. Judicious adoption of AI is the only option going forward.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — The recent story of a cancer-survivor crediting ChatGPT for helping her challenge a misdiagnosis highlights how AI is beginning to play a powerful role in healthcare. Elon Musk’s remark that “AI is already better than most doctors” may sound ambitious but it reflects a truth — AI tools are fast, informed, and increasingly helpful in guiding patients toward better decisions. But AI is a support system, not a replacement. Unlike doctors, it lacks human insight, emotional understanding, and the ability to consider personal and social context.

Mohammad Asad,

Mumbai

Sir — In the AI-edited version of the film, Raanjhanaa, the protagonist survives, unlike in the original. Dhanush, who played the protagonist, and the director of the film called the AI version “outrageous” as the change was made without their consent. India must update copyright laws to ensure artists have a say in AI-generated edits. Regulatory oversight is essential to protect creative integrity and prevent technology misuse.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala